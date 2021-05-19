Today’s Stock Exchange: Dow, S&P Live Updates for May. 19, 2021





Asian stocks fell along with US and European equity futures on Wednesday as concerns over faster inflation and outbreaks of Covid-19 in some countries rocked investors. One dollar gauge was near the lowest level this year. Australian stocks had their worst day in nearly three months. Stocks also fell in Japan and China after major U.S. stock indexes and major tech stocks closed. Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. erased the winnings. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were in the red with European contracts. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fell in part after the People’s Bank of China issued a statement reiterating that digital tokens cannot be used as a form of payment. A drop in crude due to increased US inventories and the possibility of increased supply from Iran hurt energy stocks. Treasury yields were stable. Markets were closed in Hong Kong and South Korea on Wednesday. Shares have been volatile after hitting a record high in early May, lashed by concerns about accelerating inflation amid rising commodity prices, as well as a resurgence of Covid-19 in some countries. Federal Reserve officials have repeatedly indicated that they view recent price pressures as transient and intend to maintain an accommodative policy for some time to come. Traders are waiting for the Fed’s final minutes for clues on the outlook. “The market is trying to manage a very unusual economic environment and a confluence of factors that it has not faced for a long time,” said David Donabedian, Chief Investment Officer of CIBC Private Wealth Management. “Personally, I would say the stock market has absorbed all of this very well because there is still a strong belief in solid earnings.” In In the last survey by Bank of America Corp. fund managers, inflation topped the list of biggest tail risks, followed by bond market tantrum tapping and asset bubbles. Covid-19 was in fourth place. Here are some key events from this week: The Fed is releasing the minutes of its April meeting on Wednesday, which may provide clues as to where officials stand on the recovery and how they define the term “transient” when it comes to inflation.

EIA Crude Oil Inventory Report Wednesday

St. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard and Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic to speak at separate events on Wednesday

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue on Thursday

Eurozone finance ministers and central bank heads hold informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank heads will meet on May 22 Here are some of the main movements in the markets: Stocks S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% at 7.16am in London. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%

Japan’s Topix index falls 0.7%

Australian S & P / ASX 200 index fell 1.9%

The Shanghai Composite Index in China lost 0.7%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 1.1% Currencies The yen was at 108.95 per dollar

The offshore yuan traded at 6.4247 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index changed little

The euro was at $ 1.2241 Obligations The yield on 10-year Treasury bills was 1.64%

Australian 10-year bond yield fell one basis point to 1.77% Basic products West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $ 64.81 a barrel

Gold was at $ 1,871.75 an ounce – With the help of Claire Ballentine, Vildana Hajric and Sophie Caronello Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

