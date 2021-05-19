Torrent Pharma share rises on expectations of resumption of growth

Overall turnover of the company during the quarter to 1,937 crore was down 1% year-over-year (year-over-year) despite sales growth in India (about half of the total) of 10% year-over-year. Sales in the United States continue to disappoint and were down 30% year-on-year in the fourth quarter. Although sales to Brazil in constant currencies increased 19% year-on-year, an unfavorable currency development meant that in terms of rupees, sales fell 3% in the quarter. Only sales in Germany supported by favorable currency developments increased 23% year-on-year.

While revenue growth has remained subdued, the positives have accumulated on the operational front. Gross margins increased, which analysts attribute to a better product mix. Controlling costs also helped improve operating margins, which led to improved profits. Operating profits improved 6% year-on-year, operating margins of 30%, helped by lower operating costs, were better than 28% in the last year’s quarter. Net profits increased 3% year-on-year. The company said that, adjusted for a one-time tax benefit, net profit increased 24%.

As the reported earnings growth has impressed, expectations of a rebound in sales growth are boosting stock prices. The stock gained more than 6% in morning trades Wednesday.

The company’s growth prospects are based on national performance, from which it derives the majority of its income. The company has a strong product line for the domestic market and domestic growth of 10%, beating the growth of the Indian pharmaceutical market by 5% in the fourth quarter. While the near-term impact of covid-induced disruptions is unclear, domestic growth momentum should nonetheless remain strong, analysts say. The company is also working to expand its portfolio of covid-19 treatments. Torrent Pharma has already entered into a voluntary licensing agreement with Lilly for baricitinib for covid-19 in India. Other such partnerships will be monitored. In addition, the company has restructured its field force to improve productivity.

However, sales in the United States continue to disappoint, and the company has yet to resolve regulatory issues with its manufacturing facilities in Dahej and Indrad. There is uncertainty over a further inspection by the US drug regulator, which is examining travel restrictions. The resolution schedule therefore also remains uncertain. However, the optimism in the streets is that the company is launching new products from other facilities. In addition, sales in the United States were affected by the price erosion of the core business and the base impact of the Sartan portfolio shutdown. Analysts from Yes Securities Ltd said, “Although we reduced US sales estimates for fiscal 22/23 due to a sharp 8% decline in the fourth quarter, the start of supplies from Sartan and the Levittown’s liquid product marketing would mark a low in US revenue in FY22 to $ 155 million. “

In addition, the company’s sales in the German and Brazilian markets saw a sequential recovery in the fourth quarter and it expects better trends to come on the rise in covid-19 vaccination, analysts said. HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt. Ltd.

It’s no surprise that the Street expects earnings to have bottomed out and anticipates a rally. Sharekhan by BNP Paribas analysts said that based on encouraging feedback for the US and good growth prospects for other geographies shared by management, we have re-rated our recommendation to “buy”. “

