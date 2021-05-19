Quantum Materials announces that trading of its common shares has

San Marcos, Texas, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Quantum Materials Corp. (OTCQB: QTMM), a leading U.S. producer and manufacturer of cadmium-free nanomaterials and quantum dots, today announced that trading in its common shares has been temporarily suspended by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the Commission) due to a lack of current information due to the failure to file certain periodic reports under the company’s reporting obligations to the Commission. The halt in trading began at 9:30 am on May 13, 2021 and will end at 11:59 pm on May 26, 2021. The Commission has also issued an order initiating administrative proceedings to determine whether it is necessary to revoke the registration of the company under securities. Exchange Act of 1934. The company had already received correspondence from the Commission in December 2020 relating to non-compliance with its filing obligations and had proposed a plan to restore compliance with its reporting obligations by February 2021. Unfortunately, the company was unable to meet its reporting obligations. proposed plan and currently remains behind in meeting its filing obligations. The company’s suspension and trading order were issued without notice to the company, and the company retained the services of securities lawyers who contacted the SEC in an attempt to try and address the concerns of the companies. commissions.

Although the company has been overdue in its filings since filing its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019, the company has taken steps to become up to date with its reporting obligations with the Commission. On March 23, 2021, the company filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2019 and on April 30, 2021, the company filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30 2019. The company continues to work with its advisors to prepare other missing reports that must be filed for the company to update in its reporting obligations with the Commission. In addition, management continued to provide investors with up-to-date information by filing other ongoing reports with the Commission as part of work to restore compliance. The Company intends to work with the Commission to address its concerns regarding the filing of the overdue reports, but currently cannot estimate or predict what actions the Commission may take in the ongoing administrative process and / or when trading the company’s ordinary shares. will resume, if necessary.

