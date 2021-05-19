KKR buys infrastructure group John Laing for $ 2.8 billion





Do you want to know the European markets? In your inbox before opening, every day. Register here. KKR & Co. has agreed to purchase John Laing Group Plc for around £ 2 billion ($ 2.8 billion), partnering with another investor to secure a global infrastructure portfolio with further growth potential. The American private equity giant said on Wednesday he would pay 403 pence a share for John Laing, sending the stock to its highest level since before the coronavirus pandemic. Offer represents a 27% premium to the London-based target’s share price ahead of talks were disclosed on May 6. John Laing invests and manages transport, social and environmental infrastructure projects, according to his website. KKR said the company offers an attractive portfolio of future projects and represents a platform for developing its own infrastructure strategy. John Laing’s management will remain in place and benefit from the buyout company’s access to capital, while the infrastructure investor Equitix will step in to purchase a 50% stake in the existing portfolio of assets once the acquisition is completed. Shares of John Laing, which started as a north-west England-based construction company, jumped 11% to 401 pence at 8:15 a.m. in London. The intraday price is the highest since December 2019, just before the start of the global health crisis. The 173-year-old group has sold its construction division in 2001 and has since focused only on infrastructure assets for government entities. The company has been recognized through public-private partnership programs in the UK, Europe, Asia, Latin America and North America. – With the help of Craig Trudell (Updates with the share price of the second paragraph) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

