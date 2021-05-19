Oil prices drop amid rise in COVID-19 infections in Asia and inflation fears





SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday amid renewed demand fears as coronavirus cases in Asia rise and fears that rising inflation could lead the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, which could limit economic growth. FILE PHOTO: A gas station attendant prepares to refuel a car in Rome, Italy January 4, 2012. REUTERS / Max Rossi Brent futures fell 57 cents, or 0.8%, to $ 68.14 a barrel at 0642 GMT. It fell 1.1% on Tuesday after briefly surpassing $ 70 earlier in the session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 61 cents, or 0.9%, to $ 64.88 a barrel, after falling 1.2% on Tuesday. The rise in Brents to $ 70 was prompted by optimism about the reopening of the US and European economies, among the world’s largest oil consumers. But it then backed off over fears of slowing demand for fuel in Asia as COVID-19 cases increase in India, Taiwan, Vietnam and Thailand, sparking a new wave of movement restrictions. Yesterday’s trade proved once again that $ 70 means irrational exuberance, said Vandana Hari, energy analyst at Vanda Insights in Singapore. Assessing the global demand situation remains difficult as reopenings and restrictions across the globe are likely to be the most diverse since the start of the pandemic, Hari said. Uncertainties about inflation have also prompted investors to reduce their exposure to riskier assets like oil. There is a larger risk reduction game unfolding, said Justin Smirk, senior economist at Westpac. Smirk said speculation that the Federal Reserve might raise rates due to inflation fears has weighed on growth prospects and, in turn, on demand for commodities. The federal government is very serious (about keeping rates low), but markets are speculating on an earlier move, he said. The Fed has indicated that interest rates will remain at their current lows until 2023, although futures markets show investors believe rates could start rising by September 2022. The decline in oil prices came despite a weaker US dollar that was at a 4-1 / 2 low against a basket of currencies. A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies and supports crude prices. Investors will also be on the lookout for the latest data on US crude and commodities inventories from the US Energy Information Administration, due Wednesday. Data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday showed crude inventories increased by 620,000 barrels during the week ended May 14, while gasoline inventories fell by 2.8 million barrels and Distillate inventories fell 2.6 million barrels, according to two market sources. The rise in crude inventories was smaller than the 1.6 million barrels increase that analysts estimated, on average, in a Reuters poll, while the drops in gasoline and distillate inventories were larger than planned. Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Roslan Khasawneh in Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Christopher Cushing

