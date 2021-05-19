Squarespace will begin trading on NYSE on May 19, 2021

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Squarespace, Inc. (the “Company”), the all-in-one e-commerce and website creation platform, today announced that it expects the trading of its class A common shares on the New York Stock Exchange begins on Wednesday 19 May 2021 under the symbol “SQSP”. Squarespace has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) registering for resale of shares of its Class A common stock, which was declared effective by the SEC on May 10, 2021 (the “Registration Statement”).

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s intended listing on the New York Stock Exchange on May 19, 2021. The words “believe”, “can”, “want”, “estimate”, “potential”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “could”, “would” , “plan”, “plan”, “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including risks and uncertainties relating to: the Company’s ability to attract and retain customers and to expand their use of its platform; the company’s ability to improve and improve the functionality, performance, reliability, design, security and scalability of its solutions; the company’s ability to compete successfully with current and future competitors; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business; the company’s ability to protect or promote its brand; the company’s ability to generate new customers through its marketing and sales activities; the company’s ability to hire, integrate and retain staff; the reliability, security and performance of the company’s software; the Company’s ability to adapt to changes in the technologies used in its platform or to new versions or upgrades of operating systems and Internet browsers; the Company’s compliance with privacy and data protection laws and regulations as well as contractual obligations of confidentiality and data protection and the risks associated with international sales and the use of the Company’s platform in various country. It is not possible for the management of the Company to predict all risks, nor to assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which one factor, or a combination of factors, may cause that actual results differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the company may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the actual results of the Company could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information on the risks that could cause a material difference between actual and expected results is included in the documents filed by the company with the SEC, including its Form S-1 / A filed on May 3, 2021 with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Squarespace is a leading all-in-one e-commerce and website building platform that empowers millions of people to brand and deal with their customers in a impactful and beautiful online presence. Our suite of products enables anyone, at any stage of their journey, to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing and planning tools, and tools for manage a presence on social networks with Unfold and the management of hospitality activities via Tock. Squarespace democratizes access to best-in-class design, helping our customers in approximately 180 countries maintain a consistent brand image across all digital touchpoints to stand out online. Our team of more than 1200 is based in the city center New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, and Los Angeles, California.

