KKR aims to privatize Britain’s John Laing in $ 2.84 billion deal





(Reuters) – Private private equity firm KKR aims to buy out the John Laing group in a deal that values ​​the UK infrastructure investor at around £ 2bn ($ 2.84bn), he said on Wednesday. FILE PHOTO: KKR & Co’s trading information is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, August 23, 2018. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid This makes John Laing the last UK company to be privatized, as companies listed in London offer a discount to their global peers, which hurts the value of staying public, and private equity sees a chance to get good yields. Under private ownership and with flexible access to capital, John Laing can take a longer-term view as an owner and operator of assets in the next phase of its growth, said Tara Davies, co-head of asset management. European infrastructures of KKR. John Laing shareholders will be entitled to 403 pence per share in cash, a premium of 27% when the shares close on May 5, the day before the company confirms that it was in buyout negotiations. Shares rose 11.4% to 402 pence, just below the offer price. They have gained 22% in value this year. In March, he reported a pre-tax loss of £ 65million for the year ending Dec.31, 2020, down from a loss of £ 95million a year earlier. This could benefit as major economies, especially the US and UK, are investing heavily in infrastructure projects, with US President Joe Biden pushing through a $ 2 trillion plan. KKR is a strong partner, providing long-term capital and global expertise to accelerate John Laings’ strategy, said John Laing Chairman Will Samuel. John Laing, who owns and develops infrastructure assets in the Americas, Australia and Europe, plans to recommend shareholders reconsider the deal. It has invested in more than 150 projects spanning transport, social infrastructure, energy transition and digital infrastructure. KKR said it has agreed to partner with infrastructure investor Equitix, which will buy a 50% stake in the UK company’s existing asset portfolio. A source close to the deal, asking not to be named, said the company would continue to be operated from the UK by existing management. ($ 1 = 0.7046 pounds) Report by Yadarisa Shabong in Bangalore; Additional reports by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Barbara Lewis

