Stock Futures Open Lower, Extending Losses

TipRanks

Goldman Sachs predicts rally of more than 50% for these 3 stocks

Take a look at the headlines, and you’ll be sorry to think it was 1979. The later Carter years are remembered as the days of stagflation: high inflation, high unemployment, fuel shortages and general malaise. . So far, we have seen shortages of fuel and gas station lines in the southeast, rising commodity and housing prices, and unemployment accelerating even as the number of opportunities. employment increases. Drawing on investment firm Goldman Sachs, chief economist Jan Hatzius believes the current worrisome figures are a short-term phenomenon. I think it’s entirely plausible that employers are prioritizing post-pandemic hiring over seasonal hiring to some extent, which then comes across as lower numbers. It’s still going to be with us, I think, for the next couple of months. But the flip side should be stronger job growth than we expected later in the year, “Hatzius noted. When it comes to inflation, Hatzius again presents a better picture for the country. long term: in the end it will be more temporary Many of the factors of inflation, not just the commodity numbers, but also things like the base effect and part of the impact of reopening on service prices, largely in the short term. That doesn’t really tell you much inflation in 2022 when we do think it will probably be back to around 2% for base PCE. Sometimes the pros in the market go take a position that is clearly an outlier compared to the consensus. This is what Hatzius is doing here, and his colleagues Using the TipRanks database, we found three stocks that Goldmans analysts selected for gains of 50% or more. Here is the s details. Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) Start with an interesting analysis of the Internet of Things, the smart home niche. Vivint S mart Home is a leader in this industry, providing home security and home automation systems, services that include security cameras, doorbell cameras and outdoor field cameras. Vivint has more than 1.5 million customers in North America. This month Vivint has seen both good news and bad news. On May 3, the company settled a lawsuit with the US Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission, agreeing to a $ 20 million fine for alleged violations of the Fair Credit Reporting Act. On the bright side, the company reported strong year-over-year gains in its 1Q21 financial release. Vivant posted a 13.2% year-over-year gain to $ 343.3 million, thanks to a 20.1% increase in the number of new subscribers. The total number of new subscribers, 60,127, was a company record for the first quarter. Looking ahead, Vivint has given optimistic forecasts, forecasting 2021 revenue of between $ 1.38 billion and $ 1.42 billion, and a total of 1.8 million to 1.85 million subscribers at the end of the year. ‘year. For Rod Hall, Goldman Sachs analyst, this all warrants an upgrade. Hall shifted his position on the VVNT from neutral to buy and set his price target at $ 24, suggesting an impressive year-over-year rise of 81%. (To view Halls’ history, click here) We believe the Vivints consumer finance partnerships position the company for sustained positive cash flow through reduced initial subscriber acquisition expenses. We also see the valuation as attractive at current levels, with an inverted DCF suggesting unlikely negative final growth assumptions built into the current share price. In addition, we see a potential entry into the insurance industry as an option on adding value, Hall explained. Overall, VVNT has received 4 recent analyst reviews, breaking down into 3 buys vs. 1 pending and making the analyst consensus rating a strong buy. The stock has a current price of $ 23.20 and an average price target of $ 13.07, indicating upside potential of around 75% for the next 12 months. (See VVNT stock market analysis on TipRanks) DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) The digital world has transformed the advertising and marketing industries, but with it trust issues have arisen. DoubleVerify, a newly opened company, is dedicated to ensuring security in the world of online advertising. The company offers a digital media measurement and analytics software platform, providing marketers with secure and accurate data to track campaigns and results. The objective: greater confidence in the brand image and the reach of customers. DoubleVerify has been in the digital advertising business for over a decade, and last month it went public. The IPO was initially priced at $ 27 per share, but it opened at $ 35 and closed its first trading days at $ 36. In total, the offering of 15.333 million shares includes 9.977 million marketed by the company and 5.355 million shares sold by existing shareholders. DV raised more than $ 350 million under the offer, before spending. Analyst Christopher Merwin initiated the coverage of this action for Goldman Sachs and was impressed with what he saw. DoubleVerify grew revenue 75% year-on-year in 2019 and 34% year-on-year in 2020. The strength of 2019 was driven by the introduction of new products, deepening integrations with major platforms side demand, including The Trade Desk, Google and Amazon, as well as competitive share gains. Given DoubleVerifys’ transaction-based revenue model, the company depends on the continued growth of the global digital advertising ecosystem, ”noted Merwin. The analyst added, “We estimate a total of approximately 141 trillion ad impressions across various digital channels as of 2020, which will increase to ~ $ 184 trillion by 2023. Based on transaction fees current DVs ranging from 6 to 9 cents per 1,000 impressions, we estimate an overall ADR of $ 10 billion, which will increase to ~ $ 14 billion by FY23 … “Consistent with its bullish stance, Merwin rates DV a Buy, and its price target of $ 47 portends a potential upside of 57% over the next 12 months (to see Merwins’ performance history, click here) This new public action has garnered a lot of attention In its first few weeks in the markets; as many as 11 analysts weighed in and their opinions range 8 to 3 in favor of buy versus take, for a moderate buy consensus rating. DV stocks are currently trading for $ 29.92 and have a neck lens average rs of $ 39, which gives the stock a 30% on electronic year upside potential. (See DV stock market analysis on TipRanks) Zymergen (ZY) Wrap up with a company that has taken a unique approach to the green economy. Zymergen describes itself as a bio-billing company, creating new ways of manufacturing a wide range of products, from electronics, to personal care and hygiene, to agricultural technology, all with one concern. to both use and protect the natural world. Zymergen went public in April, hosting its IPO on the 22 of that month. The company has raised more than $ 500 million and issued more than 18.5 million shares. The company’s IPO came just four months after the public launch of the company’s first commercial product, Hyaline, a polymer film for use in electronic displays. Covering Goldman Sachs stock, analyst Matthew Sykes writes of the company’s potential: The key to the fairness story for ZY is to first validate their development and biology platform. synthetic thanks to the successful commercial launch and shipments of their first Hyaline product in the first quarter of 2022. Thereafter, ZY will need to continue with additional products in the electronic film space, effectively demonstrating the speed and scale at which they can. develop and deploy products faster and cheaper than those made by the traditional petrochemical process. Demonstrating the value of the platform and diversifying its revenue base across multiple product lines and end markets will be key to establishing the sustainability and competitive advantages of the business model. Sykes clearly sees Zymergen as capable of reaching that potential and gives the stock a buy rating with a price target of $ 55 to suggest a 52% rise over the next 12 months. (To see Sykes’ track record, click here) Sometimes a new action hits all the right buttons and Zymergen has done it for the Wall Streets analysts. The consensus here is unanimous, with 5 positive reviews supporting a strong buy rating. The average price target of $ 48.50 implies an increase of approximately 33% from the trade price of $ 36.59. (See Zymergen Stock Analysis on TipRanks) To find great ideas for stocks traded at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that brings together all the information about TipRanks stocks. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.