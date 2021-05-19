Botin, boss of Santander, questioned in court over Orcel CEO’s offer





Santander (SAN.MC) boss Ana Botin was questioned in court on Wednesday over withdrawing an offer more than two years ago to make Andrea Orcel the managing director of the Spanish bank. One of the most public feuds over a prominent banking job ended in a Madrid court after Santander scrapped plans to make Orcel, previously the bank’s main investment banker Swiss UBS (UBSG.S) CEO after dispute over his millions of dollars. euro payment package. Orcel and Botin were both front row in Wednesday’s busy hearing, taking place in a conference room instead of a traditional courtroom due to COVID-19 protocols and due to intense interest from media for the case. The case revolves around whether a four-page offer letter was a binding employment contract or an initial non-binding offer, as Santander argues. It should be concluded within a day, but a verdict could take weeks or even months. Santander chairman told the hearing that the letter offering Orcel the role of CEO “was not a contract” and that the bank’s board had never approved his final compensation plan . “The buyout figure was not agreed. The maximum figure was set and the board decided to release the nomination on the basis that the overall package would be in line with the market. But the board did not approve the buyout figure, ”Botin said. She had previously greeted Orcel, who was not called to testify, with a “hello” before taking her place four places from her former investment banking advisor. FOLLOW-UP OF ‘RAINMAKER’ Botin surprised the banking world by offering Orcel the top job in September 2018, but Santander changed his mind the following January, saying he couldn’t meet his salary demands. These were intended to cover up to 35 million euros of his compensation package with UBS. “We were negotiating the buyout figure until December, and there were different positions on the UBS board,” Botin said. “Santander has a maximum approved figure. As we speak, the board could not have approved it … It should have been submitted to the general assembly,” she added. Orcel worked on contracts for Santander as he bolstered his presence outside Spain for many years as a senior “rainmaker” at UBS. He had initially asked for up to 112 million euros ($ 137 million) for breach of contract and damage to his career, but sources familiar with the case and a court document seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed he had reduced his initial claim of tens of millions. euros. Read more The banker dropped the part of his legal claim that would force the Spanish bank to hire him, as he has since been appointed CEO of UniCredit (CRDI.MI) in Italy. (1 USD = 0.8186 euros) Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

