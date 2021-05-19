Bitcoin Slips Below $ 40,000 After China’s New Crypto Restrictions





LONDON (Reuters) – Bitcoin fell below $ 40,000 on Wednesday to a 3-1 / 2-month low and lowered prices for other digital coins after China imposed new restrictions on transactions involving cryptocurrencies. FILE PHOTO: The Bitcoin digital currency logo is seen in a store in Marseille, France, February 7, 2021. REUTERS / Eric Gaillard Bitcoin, the largest and best-known cryptocurrency, had previously come under pressure from a series of tweets from Tesla boss Elon Musk, but news from China sent it as low as $ 38,514, for a drop of 9%. By 8:55 a.m. GMT, it was back to $ 40,627, still down 5% on the session. The cryptocurrency has fallen almost 40% from the all-time high of $ 64,895 reached on April 14. It is also heading towards its first monthly drop since November 2018. Bitcoin decline hit other crypto assets on Wednesday, with Ether, the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, down 12% to $ 2,988, while memes-based dogecoin fell 18%, according to monitoring of the Coingecko market. Shares in crypto exchange Coinbase fell 4% in pre-market trading. Coinbase shares have lost 45% of their value from the peak reached on their direct listing day in April until the close on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency declines last week were triggered by Musks’ reversal on Tesla accepting bitcoin as payment. His subsequent tweets caused further confusion as to whether the automaker had lost its holdings of the part. The sale was exacerbated by China’s announcement on Tuesday banning financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions. He also cautioned investors against speculative crypto trading. The crypto markets are currently dealing with a cascade of news that is fueling the bear’s case for price development, said Ulrik Lykke, executive director of crypto hedge fund ARK36. News like this can generate a lot of interest and easily arouse market sentiment, but it often turns out to be of little significance in the long run. Crypto markets are extremely emotionally motivated and their participants are prone to overreact to events that they perceive to be negative. However, some cryptowatchers predicted more losses to come, noting that the drop below $ 40,000 represented a violation of a key technical hurdle that could pave the way for more short-term sales at least. INFLATION HEDGE More importantly, investors could switch from bitcoin to gold, analysts at JPMorgan said, citing positioning data compiled on the basis of open interest in CME’s bitcoin futures. This shows the steepest and most sustained sell-off of bitcoin futures since last October, they told clients, adding: The picture of bitcoin flows continues to deteriorate and indicates a continued reduction in institutional investors. Selling crypto assets at a time of escalating inflation fears is hurting the idea of ​​the asset class acting as a hedge against inflation. Instead, more traditional hedges have gained ground, with gold rising nearly 6% so far this month. The recent sale of Bitcoin and other digital currencies has brought the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies below $ 2 trillion, down from the recent record high of $ 2.5 trillion. (Graphic: Bitcoin below $ 40K,) Reporting by Sujata Rao and Tommy Wilkes in London, additional reporting by Stanley White and Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Edited by Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Kim Coghill

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos