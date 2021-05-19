The burning controversy surrounding the origin story of the Cheetos

Former Frito-Lay janitor Richard Montaez attributed his rise to the creation of Flamin ‘Hot Cheetos. According to reports, her rags-to-riches story may not be true Photo by Peter J. Thompson / National Post

Reviews and recommendations are impartial and the products are selected independently. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on this page.

Content of the article Fueled by the redder than red dust of Flamin Hot Cheetos, a Frito-Lay janitor rose through the ranks to become a ruler of great power. So goes the unexpected story of Richard Montaez, self-proclaimed creator of the hugely popular spicy snack. The Godfather of Hispanic Marketing has been telling this story since 2007. About how, after working the cemetery janitor shift at the Frito-Lay factory in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., he took home a bag full of plain Cheetos. Inspired by elite sellers, he used his wife Judys’ recipe for chili sauce to season them. After an intense process of experimentation and testing in his kitchen, Flamin Hot was born. Everyone loves a rags-to-riches story and Montaezs has proven to be particularly lucrative. He earns up to $ 50,000 for each procedure. This summer, Eva Longoria will make her directorial debut with Hot Flamin, a biopic of Montaez. On June 15, his second thesis, Flamin Hot: The Incredible True Story of One Mans Rise from Concierge to Top Executive, will be published.

Publicity This ad is not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article It turns out that the reality is perhaps even more Hollywood than the wellness fantasy. According to a Los Angeles Times investigation report, Montaez did not invent Flamin Hot Cheetos. That honor apparently goes to a team of fast food professionals at Frito-Lays headquarters in Plano, Texas. Montaez was indeed a former Frito-Lay janitor who retired in 2019 as chief marketing officer, but his rise in business would have been adjacent to Flamin Hot. In 1994 he worked on the launch of the Sabrositas product line (including Flamin Hot popcorn and two types of Flamin Hot and Lime fritos and Chili corn chips). But contrary to Montaezs’ assertions, time reports, he was not involved in inventing the iconic neon red corn puff.

Publicity This ad is not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article We interviewed several staff involved in the testing market, and all indicate that Richard was not involved in the testing market in any way, Frito-Lay said in a statement. That’s not to say we don’t celebrate Richard, but the facts don’t support the urban legend. The creation of Flamin Hot Cheetos was reportedly boosted by the popularity of the spicy snacks sold in convenience stores in Chicago and Detroit. Lynne Greenfeld, a junior employee who had recently completed her MBA was tasked with developing a chili-infused competitor in 1989. Greenfeld designed the Flamin Hot name and brand, and led the team responsible for creating the product, time reports. Since Frito-Lay launched the snack in test markets in 1990, Flamin Hot has become a force in pop culture. He inspired snacking workarounds using chopsticks to avoid cheeto finger memes, menu items, songs, high flamin fashion, and streetwear. There are now variations of limn and XXTRA hot, as well as Flamin Hot flavored mac n cheese.

Publicity This ad is not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images for Los Angeles Times Greenfeld raised concerns about Montaez’s public claims to Frito-Lay in 2018, after seeing an article in Squire attributing to him the invention of Flamin Hot. His questions sparked an internal investigation into the origins of the product lines. It is disappointing that 20 years later someone who had no role in this project is starting to claim our experience as their own and personally benefit from it, she said. time. May 16, after time article was published, Montaez reaffirmed his claim to Flamin Hot Cheetos. He takes issue with both Frito-Lays’ statement and the article, Variety reports, and said he didn’t know Greenfeld as they worked in different divisions. He added that he started bringing new products to the company in the late 1980s when he was employed as a janitor. All I can tell you is what I did. All I have is my story, what I did in my kitchen, Montaez said.

Publicity This ad is not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Frito-Lay is said to have informed the producers of the Montaezs biopic of the issues with his fame in 2019. The film appears to be going as planned; Lead actors Jesse Garcia (Montaez) and Annie Gonzalez (Judy) were announced earlier this month. Montaez said Variety he’s not concerned that the film is affected by Frito-Lays’ statement. I don’t care which room you are in, there is always someone in the room who will try to steal your destiny. They may even say you never existed, Montaez said in a video posted to his verified Instagram account May 16. I want you to do this: write your story, because if you don’t, someone else will. Remember this. And also remember this: the best way to destroy a positive message is to destroy the messenger. Never allow this to happen to you. I’m definitely not going to allow this to happen to me.

Share this article on your social network

Publicity This ad is not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Publicity This ad is not yet loaded, but your article continues below.