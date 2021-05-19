Ryanair wins EU court challenge against Rivals Airlines’ Covid rescue





Ryanair Holdings Plc notched early wins in campaign to reverse billions of euros in Covid-19 bailouts for competing carriers after European Union judges criticized European regulators for not having properly verified whether the aid was justified. The General Court of the European Union, the second highest court in the Union, on Wednesday annulled the The approval by the European Commission of a Dutch grant of 3.4 billion euros (4.2 billion dollars) Air France-KLM and € 1.2 billion offered by Portugal to TAP SGPS SA. But rather than order the repayment of the grants, the judges gave regulators the opportunity to re-examine the cases and correct the procedural flaws. Ryanair lost a separate challenge on Wednesday against 10 billion euros Spanish fund for local carriers. Ryanair has filed more than two dozen challenges over EU approvals for pandemic aid distributed by governments to carriers, including Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Air France-KLM. The Irish low cost carrier, which has has lost five of the challenges so far, argued that helping some airlines creates an unfair advantage and will help rivals come out stronger, cut fares and gobble up others. “ Important victory ” Ryanair said in a statement that the two rulings in its favor were “an important victory for consumers and competition”, calling the EU aid approvals “discriminatory”, risking distorting markets “for decades. to come up”. Irish carrier says EU competition regulator is not alive until its task to prevent governments from unjustly helping favored companies to the detriment of others. The European Commission has been under pressure to approve unprecedented state aid to save the European economy stricken by the pandemic. KLM said in an emailed statement that the court ruling “has no consequences for KLM and the help it has received at this time.” Daniel Ferrie, a spokesperson for the commission, said he would reflect on the decisions and consider its next steps. No “ material error ” “The illegality found is a lack of motivation and not a substantive error”, ruled the court in the case concerning TAP. Regarding KLM, the court also said that the EU decision was overturned due to its reasoning. EU judges have said the court will not order any reimbursement of aid pending a further decision from the commission, due to the potential additional damage to economies amid the pandemic. The court declared that “the immediate questioning of the receipt of the sums of money envisaged by the aid measure in question would have particularly damaging consequences” for the Netherlands. Likewise, the court also underlined the “adverse effects of the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic on the air services of Portugal and its economy and the importance of TAP Air Portugal for these services and the economy of this Member state”. A spokesperson for TAP was not immediately available for comment. – With the help of Joao Lima, Geraldine Amiel, Joost Akkermans, Diederik Baazil, Henrique Almeida and Aoife White (Updates with Ryanair’s comment of the fifth paragraph) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

