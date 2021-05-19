



T According to a new survey from Deloitte, the pandemic has seen British professional women suffer a severe blow to their work-life balance and to their overall well-being. The “Women @ Work” survey, released today, was conducted among 5,000 senior thieves in 10 countries around the world, including 500 white-collar workers in the UK. The report found that the Covid-19 pandemic, with its homework and long periods of home schooling, has taken “a heavy toll on women’s well-being, motivation and careers.” Researchers from the “big four” firm found that only 31% of British professional women surveyed believe they have a good work-life balance today, compared to 71% before Covid. About 40% of respondents reported being the main provider of home child care services and almost a third reported living with a partner who did not wish to share the burden with any household management. Only 27% of those surveyed believe they have “good” mental health – down sharply from 68% before the pandemic. READ MORE Half of the women surveyed said their relationship with their employer had suffered due to increased family responsibilities, such as childcare, and 48% admitted that they felt exhausted. A total of 59% said they were less optimistic about their career prospects after the pandemic, and 24% are considering leaving the workforce entirely. Overall, the survey concluded that “workloads and household responsibilities during the COVID-19 pandemic are causing deep dissatisfaction among many women in the workforce.” Jackie Henry, Managing Partner, People and Purpose at Deloitte UK, said: The past year has been a perfect storm for many women facing increased workloads and greater responsibilities at home and declining jobs. boundaries between the two. “Job satisfaction and motivation of women at work has been severely affected since the start of the pandemic, with just 32% telling us that they currently feel satisfied and motivated at work, up from 70% before COVID-19. The findings follow many major studies and reports which have found that women around the world have suffered a greater financial impact than men as a result of the pandemic than men. A report released in February by the independent think tank, Center for London, found that women in London were more likely to have seen their income drop, with almost half (48%) of respondents reporting a disposable income declines to the depths of the most recent lockdown, down from 43% four months earlier, while incomes have remained stable for men (41%). The pandemic has also seen office workers working longer hours, working when they would have commuted and struggling to turn off at the end of the day. The Financial Times recently reported that the city’s young workers, such as young lawyers and consultants, are warning of burnout from working longer hours alone during the pandemic. Many have been busier than ever since the pandemic struck as companies sought legal and corporate advice on troubled restructurings and acquisitions. Henry added: Increasing workload and caring responsibilities are the main reasons British women would consider leaving their paid jobs. In fact, our UK respondents cited an increase in care responsibilities more often than the rest of our global sample, with 31% in the UK versus 23% globally. As companies seek to rebuild their workplaces, organizations that prioritize diversity and inclusion in their policies and culture – and provide tangible support for women in their workforce – will be more resilient in the face of disruption. futures. “

