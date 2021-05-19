Business
Lowe’s (LOW) first quarter 2021 profits exceed estimates
A customer pushes a shopping cart toward the entrance of a Lowe’s store in Concord, Calif. On Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Lowe’s said on Wednesday fiscal first quarter sales rose 24%, beating Wall Street expectations, as consumers continued to invest in their homes and sales recovered among home professionals such as entrepreneurs.
The home improvement retailer said momentum continued into May. Based on those trends, he said he was tracking a lead on his earlier sales forecast of $ 86 billion for this fiscal year.
Despite its good quarter, stocks fell nearly 3% in pre-market trading as investors feared the labor shortage could slow the housing market.
Here’s what the company reported for the first fiscal quarter ended April 30 compared to what Wall Street expected, based on an analyst survey by Refinitiv:
- Earnings per share: $ 3.21 vs. $ 2.62 expected
- Turnover: 24.42 billion dollars against 23.86 billion dollars expected
Lowe’s reported net profit for the first quarter of $ 2.33 billion, or $ 3.21 per share, compared to $ 1.34 billion, or $ 1.76 per share, one year earlier. The results exceeded the $ 2.62 per share expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.
Net sales reached $ 24.42 billion, from $ 19.68 billion last year, more than analysts’ expectations of $ 23.86 billion.
Lowe’s comparable store sales increased 25.9% in the quarter. This is more than the 20.3% growth expected by Wall Street, according to a StreetAccount survey.
For some analysts, however, this abrupt trajectory was not enough. Zack Fadem, senior equity analyst at Wells Fargo, said in a research note that some expected growth of between 20% and 30%.
At rival Home Depot, sales climbed nearly 33% in the first quarter, but the retailer declined to provide a forecast. Its shares fell on Tuesday and were down about 1% in Wednesday’s pre-market.
Both home improvement players have taken advantage of the booming real estate market, but they are facing new challenges. Demand for homes remains high, but a labor shortage, rising lumber prices and a shortage of land are preventing construction from keeping pace. Single-family housing starts fell more than 13% in April from March, the U.S. Census reported Tuesday. This is the biggest drop since April 2020, when the pandemic put an end to the economy.
Lowe’s also ran into big numbers during the year. It has kept stores open during shutdowns last year as an essential retailer. While customers stayed at home, they took on DIY projects, replaced kitchen appliances, and beautified their lawns or backyards. Some investors are skeptical that people will continue to dine, go on vacation, and spend their time in other ways.
As of Tuesday’s close, Lowe’s shares have risen about 20% this year. Its shares closed at $ 192.75 on Tuesday, raising its market value to $ 138.24 billion.
