Gold falls as dollar rises ahead of Fed’s final minutes

Gold prices eased on Wednesday as the US dollar rose as investors waited for the final round of minutes of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting to assess its position on interest rates following the surge inflation fears.

After rising for four sessions to its highest level since Jan. 29 at $ 1,874.80 an ounce on Tuesday, spot gold fell 0.2% to $ 1,864.51 at 12:39 p.m. GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1% to $ 1,865.20.

“The recent gains we have seen in gold prices were quite unexpected. The dollar was indeed weaker, which helped,” said Carsten Menke, analyst at Julius Baer.

“I would say that part of the recent counter-initiative or today’s counter-initiative is profit taking, partly also driven by a slight rebound in the US dollar.”

The dollar index was on track to break a three-day losing streak.

Gold prices have risen more than $ 190, or nearly 12%, since falling to a nine-month low in early March, with gains driven by a decline in the US dollar and higher prices. inflation expectations, the ingot being considered as a hedge against inflation.

Investors are awaiting the release of the minutes of the Fed’s April 27-28 policy meeting, expected at 6:00 p.m. GMT.

The minutes “could provide more insight into the Fed’s inflation outlook as well as the stance of monetary policy,” said Xiao Fu, head of commodities strategy at Bank of China. International.

“Gold has been quite resilient recently because there has been a pickup in inflows into gold ETFs due to a resurgence of the coronavirus in parts of Asia, which has boosted demand for value refuge for gold. “

Silver fell 3.1% during the session and was last down 1.9% to $ 27.67 an ounce.

Palladium was down 1.6% to $ 2,857.18 an ounce, while platinum was down 2.3% to $ 1,190.52.