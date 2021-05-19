First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC announces the acquisition of

BOSTON, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCRD) (First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC or the Company), a direct lender to mid-market companies, today announced that it will repurchase all of its outstanding 6.75% Notes due 2022 (the Notes 2022), at a redemption price of 100% of the unpaid principal of the 2022 Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to the redemption date, June 21, 2021, but excluding it, of approximately $ 0.38 on every $ 25 principal amount if redeemed on June 21, 2021.

The 2022 Notes are currently traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FCRZ (CUSIP # 26943B308).

As specified in the redemption notice relating to the redemption of the 2022 Notes, payment of the redemption price will be made upon presentation and redemption of the 2022 Notes for redemption to the Paying Agent, US Bank, Corporate Trust Services, at the hand or courier (including overnight mail) at 111 Fillmore Avenue E, St. Paul, MN 55107.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCRD) is a closed-end management investment company that elected to be treated as a business development company under the 1940 Act. The company’s investment is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately traded debt and equity securities of middle market companies. The Company is a direct lender to mid-market enterprises and invests primarily in directly issued senior secured loans, including unitranche investments. In certain cases, the Company also makes second secured loans and subordinated or mezzanine debt investments, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred shares or other similar securities and securities. direct co-investments in shares. The company targets investments primarily in mid-market companies with annual EBITDA typically between $ 5 million and $ 25 million. The company is headquartered in Boston, with additional original teams in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and New York. The investment activities of the Company are managed by First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC (the adviser or adviser), an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. For more information, please visit www.FEACBDC.com.

Forward-looking statements

Statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements reflect various assumptions of the company regarding expected results and do not are not guarantees of future performance. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as prospect, believe, expect, potential, continue, may, will, should, seek, approximately, predict, intend, plan, estimate, anticipate, or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. These statements include, but are not limited to, projected financial performance, expected business development, planned share buybacks or lack of share buybacks, plans and expectations regarding future investments, plans and expectations regarding future offers of the Company, including takeover bids, anticipated dividends. and the future liquidity of the business. The accuracy of these statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which, in certain respects, are beyond the control of management, including risk factors described from time to time in documents filed by the Company. company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). . These factors include: introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives and strategies; changes in political, economic or industrial conditions, the impact of COVID-19 and the availability of effective vaccines, the interest rate environment or financial and capital markets, which could result in changes in the value of our assets; the relative and absolute investment performance and operations of our investment advisor; the impact of increased competition; the impact of future acquisitions and divestitures; the unfavorable resolution of legal proceedings; our business outlook and the outlook for the companies in our portfolio; the impact, extent and timing of technological change and the adequacy of intellectual property protection; the impact of legislative and regulatory measures and reforms and of regulatory, monitoring or enforcement measures by government agencies concerning or advising us; the advisor’s ability to identify suitable investments for us and to monitor and administer our investments; our contractual agreements and our relationships with third parties; any future funding from us; the advisor’s ability to attract and retain highly talented professionals; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the impact of changes in tax legislation and, in general, our tax position; our ability to exit a controlling investment in a timely manner; and the ability to fund the unfunded liabilities of Logan JV to the extent approved by each member of the Logan JV investment committee.

The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Investor contact:

First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC

Michael herzig

(212) 829-3101

[email protected]

Media contact:

Stanton Public Relations and Marketing, LLC

Kenneth mintz

(516) 468-8019

[email protected]