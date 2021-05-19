Global Equities Fall as Inflation Fears Scare Tech and Crypto Investors As Gold Rises to Four-Month High | Currency News | Financial and business news

Visitors look at an electronic board at the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 10, 2018. – The Brazilian stock market plunged on Wednesday after far-right presidential leader Jair Bolsonaro defined the limits of its privatization plans for the country’s huge energy sector, especially to keep major assets out of Chinese control. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP) (Photo credit should read NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP via Getty Images) NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP via Getty Images

Global stocks and futures fell on Wednesday as rising inflation worried investors.

The tech and crypto sectors were particularly hard hit when discussions emerged about the formation of asset bubbles.

Gold continued its recent rally and hit a four-month high, boosted by a weaker dollar.

Global stocks and futures fell on Wednesday as concerns over rising inflation worried investors, especially in the tech and crypto sectors, which have been the main beneficiaries of low rates. ‘interest.

Investor concerns about inflation continued ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting later today. Rising consumer inflation measures have sparked a sell-off in the stock market as investors believe it could force the Fed to raise interest rates sooner than expected.

This has triggered a large sell-off in equities as investors believe the Fed may have to hike interest rates sooner than expected, despite policymakers reiterating that they believe the most inflationary pressure will be short-lived. duration.

“This would suggest that the Fed appears to be on autopilot throughout the summer, but the recent sharp rise in commodity prices, along with large base effects seem to create some uncertainty given the recent sharp rise. inflation expectations, “Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said. He said he didn’t expect any surprises from the Fed’s April minutes.

Dow Jones futures were last down 0.63%, while S&P 500 futures were last trading 0.79% lower on Wednesday morning. Futures on the high tech Nasdaq 100 last slipped 1.2%, suggesting tech stocks would likely open much weaker than the rest of the market.

Yields on 10-year US Treasuries rose 2 basis points to 1.663% on Wednesday.

Inflation fears have also had an impact on the crypto-sphere, which is further under pressure from Elon Musk’s concerns about the market’s energy consumption, as well as scrutiny from regulators. The most recent blow came when China said it would ban financial companies from engaging with cryptocurrencies. As a result, the value of major coins fell, with bitcoin falling below $ 40,000 and ether falling below $ 3,000 on Wednesday.

Bitcoin was down 10.19% last at $ 40,374 and Ether was down 14.95%, to $ 2,959 within 24 hours at 4:47 am ET.

Gold continued its recent rally and hit a four-month high on Tuesday. The metal was boosted by a weaker dollar and growing concern over inflation. Gold futures were last trading at $ 1,860.72, down 0.49% on the day and analysts said he could stage a retreat given the recent rise in price .

“After rallying close to $ 50 an ounce in just the previous two sessions, Gold’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) has now moved into overbought territory. This suggests that gold will trade sideways. over the next few sessions or back off, easing the pressure on the technical. indicator. ” Jeffrey Halley, APAC senior market at OANDA said.

“The fate of gold will likely be decided by the behavior of US long-term bond yields after the FOMC minutes tonight,” said Halley.

European markets fell on Wednesday, following the trend of Asian markets and US futures. UK inflation rose to 1.5% year on year in April, more than double the growth in March. Bank of England Governor Bailey echoed the Fed’s sentiment that inflationary pressures were temporary in remarks made on Tuesday.

London’s FTSE 100 was last down 1.2%, Frankfurt DAX slipped 1.46% after closing at a record high on Tuesday and Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.34 % for the last time.

Asian markets overnight also fell sharply, with the exception of Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, which rose 1.58%. At the close of the market, the Japanese Nikkei 225 was down 1.28% and the Shanghai Chinese composite was down 0.51%.

US President Biden had delayed the change to the China investment ban that his predecessor Donald Trump implemented and EU politicians are likely to vote in favor of stopping the China investment deal. EU with the country on Wednesday.

WTI crude oil futures fell 1.65%, trading at $ 64.42 per barrel and Brent crude futures fell 1.51% to $ 67.67 per barrel, the rise in COVID-19 cases in some regions has dampened some of the optimism around the economic outlook.