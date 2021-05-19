Why is Coinbase stock trending down?

BRAZIL – 4/20/14: In this photo illustration the Coinbase logo seen displayed on a smartphone … [+] screen with the Nasdaq logo in the background. (Illustration photo by Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

Coinbase stock fell around 4% on Monday and fell again by around 3% in the post-trade session to around $ 240 per share, falling below the benchmark price of $ 250 from the IPO in stock Exchange. The stock is now down more than 25% over the past month. So what is driving the current sale?

On Monday evening, Coinbase announced plans to raise around $ 1.3 billion through a convertible bond sale, a move that could be dilutive for existing shareholders. Investors were also likely surprised by the timing of the issue, given that Coinbase just went public in mid-April via a direct listing (which does not involve the issuance of new shares or the listing. capital raising), indicating that it did not need cash. So the company’s decision to issue the bonds just over a month later likely raises questions.

More importantly, Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, appears to be heading into a bear market. Bitcoin prices have fallen by more than 20% over the past month and remain around 30% below their all-time highs. Coinbases’ revenue is sensitive to the pricing of the cryptocurrency, as the prices influence the number of users making monthly transactions on its platform and the total value of transactions. If prices continue to fall, it could impact Coinbases’ revenue and profitability for this year. As a perspective, during the last crypto bear market of 2018, Coinbases MTUs fell from 2.7 million in Q1 2018 to 0.8 million in Q1 2019. [1]

Our interactive analysis Coinbase Income: How Does COIN Make Money? provides an overview of Coinbases’ business model and major revenue streams.

[5/5/2021] What’s going on with Coinbase Stock?

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) stock has shown a downtrend since its IPO on April 14, dropping from around $ 328 per share on the day of listing to around $ 281 per share yesterday. So what drives the sale?

First, Coinbase went public via direct listing, which allows insiders to sell shares immediately without the usual lock-in period after the IPO that limits the initial supply of shares. This could put pressure on the Coinbases share price. We also saw a similar trend last year, with shares of workplace management software maker Asana and big data player Palantir Technologies going public through direct listings. Both companies saw their stocks move sideways or decline for a few months after their IPO.

Second, the price of Bitcoin, the key cryptocurrency, has fallen almost 15% since Coinbase went public. Coinbases revenue is quite sensitive to the pricing of cryptocurrencies, as the prices influence the number of users making monthly transactions on the platform and the total value of transactions. If prices continue to fall, it could impact Coinbases’ revenue and profitability for this year.

Third, there are fears that Coinbases’ transaction fees – which account for over 80% of its revenue – are coming under pressure as competition intensifies. Coinbase charges retail users a spread of around 0.50% for transactions, in addition to another fee of between 1.5% and 4% depending on how they fund their transactions. In comparison, Robinhood offers a commission-free cryptocurrency investment on its app, while PayPal



PYPL

and Square also offer lower fees compared to Coinbase in certain scenarios. Additionally, the crypto markets are still in their early stages of development and it is likely that many other players will step into the fray and potentially lower Coinbase’s transaction fees and profit margins.

[4/23/2021] Can Coinbase handle a crypto bear market

Coinbase stock has had a tough run since going public last week. While the stock opened at around $ 328 per share on the day of the listing, it has trended down since, to around $ 293 per share yesterday. While the drop is in part due to the company opting for a direct listing, allowing insiders to sell shares immediately without the usual lock-in period after the IPO, the cryptocurrencies that the platform does Coinbases allows customers to buy and sell also corrected. For example, the price of Bitcoin – the largest crypto asset by market cap – has fallen almost 20% since Coinbase went public. So can Coinbases stock withstand a potential crypto bear market?

About 90% of Coinbases revenue comes from transaction revenue, which is very sensitive to the price trend of cryptocurrencies (especially for Bellwether Bitcoin). This, in turn, influences the number of users making monthly transactions on the platform and the total value of transactions. While Bitcoin prices roughly doubled in the first quarter, the company saw quarterly trading volume climb to around $ 335 billion, more than trading volumes for the full 2019 and 2020 years combined. Now, if prices go down, MTUs and trading volumes on the platform are likely to drop sharply, which will hurt Coinbase.

Bitcoin prices are affected by several factors. First, with the resumption of Covid-19 vaccinations in the United States and the further opening up of the economy, investors could move somewhat speculative crypto funds to real economy assets. Additionally, it has been reported that the Biden administration is looking to double the capital gains tax of the richest Americans to 39.6% from the current 20%, which has likely hurt crypto as well. -currencies, which have recovered significantly over the past year. That said, we believe that the inherent cyclicality of cryptocurrency prices and transaction income is factored into Coinbase stock at current levels. The stock is trading at around 11 times futures earnings, despite the fact that revenue growth was 139% last year and is set to accelerate again this year.

[4/13/2021] How does Coinbase make money?

Coinbase, America’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is expected to go public on April 14, via a direct listing on the Nasdaq exchange with the symbol COIN. Although the proposed quote price is not yet known, investors expect valuations to exceed $ 100 billion, given the strong interest in cryptocurrencies and the company’s excellent earnings for. the first quarter of 2021. In our interactive dashboard Coinbase Income: How Does COIN Make Money? We provide an overview of Coinbases’ business model and major revenue streams. Parts of the analysis are summarized below.

Coinbases business model

The Coinbases platform allows retail and institutional clients to buy, sell and store cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. The company mainly reaches customers through its Coinbase, Coinbase Pro and Coinbase Wallet apps and websites. Coinbase had a total of around 56 million retail users in the first quarter of 2021. Around 90% of the company’s revenue (as of 2020) came from transaction fees related to trading and through services such as storage and storage. ‘analysis. Coinbase charges its customers a transaction fee (estimated at around 0.5%) based on the volumes they trade, with larger transactions leading to lower fees. The company’s commissions are higher than traditional exchanges, given the higher transaction costs for Bitcoin and other cryptos. About 10% of the company’s revenue comes from the sale of its own crypto assets to customers.

How have revenues evolved?

The company’s transaction income is highly dependent on the price trend of cryptocurrencies (especially for Bitcoin bellwether). This, in turn, influences the number of users making monthly transactions on the platform and the total value of transactions. Higher price volatility for crypto assets also generally contributes to income. Total revenue grew from around $ 534 million in 2019 to $ 1.28 billion in 2020, as users transacting the company monthly fell from around 1 million to around 2, 8 million during the period, with total transaction volume increasing from about $ 80 billion to $ 193 billion. The company had a strong first quarter 2021, with estimated revenue reaching $ 1.8 billion, with transaction volume for the quarter reaching $ 335 billion as the price of Bitcoin nearly doubled since the start of the year, which increased the number of monthly active traders from 2.8. million at the end of last year to 6.1 million in the first quarter. That said, it’s probably unrealistic to expect the company to maintain its first quarter growth rates for the remainder of 2021, given the cyclical nature of the crypto market. Additionally, rising bond yields and a stellar 8x in Bitcoin prices make the crypto market quite vulnerable to a short-term correction.

