Tokyo stocks retreat after fall of Wall Street





Tokyo stocks declined on Wednesday, meeting sales sparked by the further fall on Wall Street. The Nikkei average of 225 Tokyo Stock Exchange issues fell 362.39 points, or 1.28%, to end at 28,044.45, after jumping 582.01 points on Tuesday. The Topix index of all TSE first section issues fell 12.50 points, or 0.66%, to end at 1,895.24, after gaining 28.88 points the previous day. Stocks plunged just after the opening bell, as investors rushed to sell against the three major U.S. market indices, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average, extending their streak of losses on Tuesday due to economic data. lower than expected. The market regained some lost ground after the initial selling frenzy. But downward pressure increased again in the afternoon following a drop in out-of-hours U.S. index futures, brokers said. “Now that the earnings season is over in Japan, investors are receiving trade cues from overseas markets amid a dearth of major events in the country,” said Maki Sawada, strategist at Nomura Securities Co. Sawada also noted that the market has been supported by buying shares of companies with good earnings prospects. “Against the overall downtrend, participants actively looked for bargains,” said Hirohumi Yamamoto, strategist at Toyo Securities Co. On the first section of TSE, downgraders outnumbered winners 1,453 to 662 while 76 numbers were unchanged. Volume fell to 1.164 billion shares from 1.231 billion shares on Tuesday. Major Nikkei components took a hit, with clothing retailer Fast Retailing falling 3.13% and technology investor SoftBank Group down 2.05%. Toyota has broken its three-game winning streak on media reports that the major automaker will cut domestic production amid the global semiconductor shortage. Other notable losers included advertising giant Dentsu and machine maker Komatsu. Meanwhile, Japan Steel Works climbed 4.75% and Mitsubishi Chemical jumped 2.86% after announcing the completion of a joint plant to mass-produce gallium nitride wafers. Tech and entertainment giant Sony was among the stocks that attracted bargain hunters. In index futures trading on the Osaka Stock Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average fell 490 points to close at 27,970.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos