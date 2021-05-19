The center increases the fertilizer subsidy by 140%; farmers to get the DAP at the old rate





Amid strong resentment from farmers, the Center has now increased its share of the DAP subsidy by 140%, from Rs 500 per bag to Rs 1,200 per bag, reducing the sharp increase of 58 % of prices advertised by companies. since April. The increase in the subsidy will allow fertilizer companies to sell DAP at the old rate of Rs 1,200 per bag against the new price of Rs 1,900 per bag which was applicable from April 1, 2021. The decision to increase the Centre’s grant on DAP was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to an official statement. The statement said the Center will spend an additional grant of Rs 14,775 crore on the fertilizer subsidy during the current fiscal year. It typically commits a subsidy of around Rs 80,000 to 85,000 crore on fertilizers each year. Over the past few months, all the major fertilizer companies, including the largest of them, IFFCO had increased the rates of DAP as well as the prices of other complex fertilizers, as the international prices of phosphoric acid and ammonia, which are key components in the manufacture of DAP, rose 60.70 percent. Data shows that the landed price of imported DAP was around $ 383 per tonne, which rose to around $ 515 per tonne (CFR) in April, a 35 percent increase in just over three months. This created widespread resentment among farmers across the country which, along with the sharp rise in diesel prices, has reportedly increased input costs significantly. For some crops such as soybeans, some estimates indicate that the cost of inputs would have increased immediately from Rs 1,400 to Rs 2,000 per hectare due to the increase in DAP prices. The official statement said that due to the increase in international prices of major raw materials, the actual price of a bag of DAP reached around Rs 2,400 per bag, which the fertilizer companies were forced to sell at Rs. 1900 per bag as a central. the subsidy was limited to Rs 500 per bag. After today’s ruling, fertilizer companies can sell DAP at the old rate of Rs 1200 per bag, as the Center has increased its subsidy amount. In April 2020, the union government set the rates of the nutrient-based subsidy, NBS rates for phosphate and potassium (P and K) fertilizers for the year 2020-21 at 18 rupees 78 paise per kg for nitrogen, 14 rupees 88 paise per kg for phosphorus, 10 rupees 11 paise per kg for potash and 2 rupees 37 paise per kg for sulfur. This was also maintained for another year in April 2021. The Center tried to convince the fertilizer companies not to pass high input costs on to farmers and to curb their rise in DAP rates, but to no avail. IFFCO had decided to sell its old DAP stocks at the old rates, but this could be for a limited time as the old stocks would not have been able to meet the demand for the entire season. Meanwhile, earlier today, EU Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda assured NCP chief Sharad Pawar that a decision to cut price hikes for fertilizer would be taken within two days. Pawar had written a letter to Gowda asking for a drop in DAP prices. Meanwhile, during the day, the opposition Congress attacked the government over a rise in fertilizer prices, and said this would place an additional burden of Rs 20,000 crore on farmers. Party leader Rahul Gandhi said the government had raised the prices of fertilizers, gasoline and diesel, and lowered farm subsidies and farmers’ incomes. “What has the Modi government increased? GST and prices of gasoline, diesel and fertilizers; income of ‘friends of Modi’; atrocities on the ‘annadatas’ even during the pandemic,” he said. he said in a tweet in Hindi, citing a report on the rise. diesel and fertilizer prices. EoM

