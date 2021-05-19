Aries I Acquisition Corporation Announces Price of $ 125 Million Initial Public Offering | Business





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – May 18, 2021 – Aries I Acquisition Corporation (the Company) today announced the price of its initial public offering of 12,500,000 units at a price of $ 10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market (the Nasdaq) and will trade under the ticker symbol RAMMU from May 19, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A common share of the Company and one half warrant. refundable subscription. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to purchase one Class A common share of the Company at an exercise price of $ 11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the Units begin to trade separately, the Class A Common Shares and the Warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols RAM and RAMMW, respectively. The offer is expected to close on May 21, 2021. Aries I Acquisition Corporation was founded by its president, Thane Ritchie. The Company is a blank check company the business purpose of which is to effect a merger, a stock exchange, the acquisition of assets, the purchase of shares, a reorganization or a similar business combination with a or several companies. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any sector or geographic region, the Company intends to focus its initial business combination research on the following industry segments: aerospace, satellites and space exploration; quantum computing and chemistry; artificial intelligence and machine learning; cyber security; and blockchain and digital currencies. Wells Fargo Securities and Kingswood Capital Markets, a division of Benchmark Investments, Inc., are acting as joint bookkeepers for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 1,875,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 18, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy , nor any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be illegal before registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The offer is being made only by means of a prospectus. Where available, copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, by telephone at (800) 326-5897 or by email at [email protected]; or Kingswood Capital Markets, a division of Benchmark Investments, Inc., Attn: Syndicate Department, 17 Battery Place, Suite 625, New York, New York 10004, by phone at (212) 404-7002, by fax at ( 646) 861-4697 or by email at [email protected] Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements which constitute forward-looking statements, in particular with regard to the initial public offering and the search for a first business combination. There can be no assurance that the offer referred to above will be completed on the terms described, or not at all, or that the proceeds of the offer will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the Company. SEC, which is available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518006234/en/ CONTACT: Sam Collins Aries I Acquisition Company [email protected] (647) 964-9643 KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCING OF PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOURCE: Aries I Acquisition Corporation Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 05/18/2021 9:35 p.m. / DISC: 05/18/2021 9:36 p.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518006234/en

