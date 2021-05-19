Oil prices drop $ 2 amid COVID-19 surge in Asia, inflation fears





NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices fell more than $ 2 a barrel on Wednesday amid renewed demand fears as coronavirus cases in Asia rise and fears that rising inflation could drive the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, which could limit economic growth. FILE PHOTO: A wellhead and drilling rig in the Yarakta oilfield owned by Irkutsk Oil Company (INK), Irkutsk region, Russia March 11, 2019. REUTERS / Vasily Fedosenko Prices fell even though US data showed a smaller than expected increase in crude inventories and a larger than expected decline in gasoline inventories. Brent futures fell $ 2.62, or 3.8%, to $ 66.09 a barrel at 11:15 a.m. EDT (3:15 p.m. GMT). It fell 1.1% on Tuesday after briefly hitting a 10-week high at over $ 70 during the session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $ 2.73, or 4.2%, to $ 62.76. Earlier today, WTI was down more than 5%. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude inventories rose 1.3 million barrels last week from an expected increase of 1.6 million barrels, while gasoline inventories fell by 2 .0 million barrels against an expected drop of 0.9 million barrels. [EIA/S] The industrial group of the American Petroleum Institute (API) released similar data Tuesday evening. [API/S] On Tuesday, Brents’ rise to $ 70 came from optimism that demand for oil would increase as the US and European economies reopened. He backed down on fears of a slowdown in fuel demand in Asia where the surge in COVID-19 cases has resulted in further restrictions in India, Taiwan, Vietnam and Thailand. Rumors of progress in Iranian nuclear talks also hit prices for some time on Tuesday, sparking concern that more supply will hit the market soon. While optimism surrounding economic reopening in the West has helped bring Brent down to $ 70, the move has proven unsustainable and somewhat irrational given the COVID situation in Asia, market analyst OANDA said. Sophie Griffiths. The overall demand picture is probably the most divided since the start of the pandemic. Analysts said Iran has the potential to deliver around 1 to 2 million barrels per day (b / d) of additional oil if a nuclear deal is struck. Despite this, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said oil prices were stable and the market had roughly balanced. Uncertainties about inflation have also prompted investors to reduce their exposure to riskier assets like oil. Westpac economist Justin Smirk said speculation that the Federal Reserve could raise rates amid inflation fears weighed on the outlook for growth and commodity demand. The federal government is very serious (about keeping rates low), but markets are speculating on an earlier move, he said. The Fed has indicated that interest rates will remain at current lows until 2023, although futures markets are showing investors that rates could start rising by September 2022. Crude prices have also come under pressure, with the US dollar rebounding against a basket of currencies, a day after falling to its lowest since January. A stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies. Additional reporting by Noah Browning in London, Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Roslan Khasawneh in Singapore; edited by Louise Heavens, David Evans and David Gregorio

