PSPCs Hedge Risks in Light of Urgent SEC Demand for Market Slowdown | Burns & Levinson LLP





Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs), or “blank check” companies, have been one of the most popular investments and investment vehicles over the past year – alarming 308 PSPCs have gone public since early 2021. In particular, PSPCs have played a major role in supporting the marijuana funding boom since the cannabis industry faced a drought in late 2019. In the first three This year, three initial public offerings from PSPC totaled more than $ 570 million. However, glaring signals from the United States Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) have attempted to slow the momentum of the PSPC market. A few of those public statements so far this year include: A public statement in March 2021, by Paul Munter, chief accountant of the SEC, highlighting the complexities associated with the reliability of PSPC financial reports, governance and the quality of audits.

A public statement dated April 8, 2021 by John Coates, director of the Corporate Finance Division of the SEC, stating that PSPC’s compliance with disclosure and filing requirements is within the narrow purview of staff and highlights the corresponding legal responsibility to PSPC disclosures once the target is acquired.

A public statement made on April 12, 2021 by Coates and Munter, questioning the financial and accounting disclosure of the PSPC warrants. In light of the SEC’s call to question the proper compliance that can survive regulatory scrutiny, investors and PSPCs should be aware of financial disclosures and vigilant due diligence. Some prudent actions include, but are not limited to: Careful examination of the accounting standards envisaged by the warrants issued by the PSPCs. It is important for a PSPC that has issued warrants to have a strong accounting team, sensitive to the complex application of various provisions of the codification of accounting standards with respect to the distinction between liabilities and equity and the assessment of whether these warrants are liabilities. In general, a warrant that is not properly indexed to the underlying shares of the shares of the PSPC, among other circumstances, would disqualify the warrant from the classification of the shares and result in potential risks of material misstatement. violation of securities regulations and disclosure requirements. Conduct your own initial due diligence. Investors interested in a potential investment with a PSPC should conduct their own due diligence review of the blank check company upfront. It is important to understand the purpose and strategy of PSPC, the terms with other investors and the financial structure of the investment. Follow-up due diligence when acquiring a target. Following the initial investment, investors should consider whether it meets their investment objectives to stay with PSPC once the business combination objective is announced. Key to this due diligence process is examining the target business, its management team, and its reputation within its industry. Particularly in the field of cannabis, the risks in the market and how the financial data of the target company would measure up to the public scrutiny are major concerns. Understand the risks of delisting PSPC from a US-based trading exchange. Cannabis investors should also be aware that following the announcement of a target company, many cannabis PSPCs are planning to migrate and list on a foreign national trading exchange where marijuana is nationally legal. due to federal illegality in the United States. Prepare for stormy weather. Whether you are standing on the corporate side or the investor group side, it is essential to guard against possible SEC enforcement actions, which often come with high costs and risks, as well as risks. private litigation resulting from poorly executed disclosures, PSPC IPO lawsuits, title class actions, mergers and acquisitions and / or bankruptcy proceedings (available only for non-cannabis PSPCs).

