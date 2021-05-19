Bitcoin, Ethereum Dive As Sell Crushes Crypto Sector

NEW YORK / LONDON (Reuters) – Bitcoin and ether fell to a 3-1 / 2-month low on Wednesday, on track to post their biggest one-day loss since March of last year, following China’s decision to ban finance a day ago. and payment institutions to provide cryptocurrency services.

At one point during the collapse, nearly $ 1 trillion was wiped out of the cryptocurrency market cap.

As of late morning, the market cap was $ 1.65 trillion, according to data tracker CoinGecko.com

Bitcoin, the largest and best-known cryptocurrency, had previously come under pressure from a series of tweets from Tesla boss Elon Musk, but news from China sent it lower, it hit a low. 3-1 / 2 month low at $ 30,066.

The cryptocurrency has fallen 54% from an all-time high of $ 64,895 reached on April 14. It is also heading towards its first monthly drop since November 2018.

The sharp drop in Bitcoin prices shouldn’t come as a shock to the market, said Gavin Smith, chief executive of the Panxora crypto consortium.

Any asset that has risen as much as bitcoin over the past year can be expected to experience setbacks, as some investors are reaping profits, as currently seen. While often a brilliant investment opportunity, traders should remember that Bitcoin is still an emerging asset class and will continue to experience strong price swings, he added.

The decline in Bitcoin has destroyed other crypto assets, with Ether, the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, falling to $ 1,850, its lowest level since the end of January. It was the latest 26% drop to $ 2,497. Since reaching an all-time high on May 12, ether has fallen 57%.

The meme-based dogecoin also fell – losing nearly 26% to $ 0.35, according to Coingecko.

Shares of crypto exchange Coinbase fell 7.4% on Wednesday. The Coinbases share price has almost halved since peaking on the day it was directly listed in April.

Tesla Inc. was also down 3.8% to $ 555.83.

The drop in cryptocurrency prices last week was sparked by Musks’ reversal on Tesla accepting bitcoin as payment. His subsequent tweets caused further confusion as to whether the automaker had lost its holdings of the part.

China’s announcement on Tuesday banning financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions exacerbated the sell-off. China has also cautioned investors against speculative crypto trading.

The crypto markets are currently dealing with a cascade of news that is fueling the bear’s case for price development, said Ulrik Lykke, executive director of crypto hedge fund ARK36.

Some cryptowatchers, however, predicted more losses to come, noting that the fall below $ 40,000 represented a violation of a key technical hurdle that could trigger more sales.

Widespread deleveraging was sweeping the cryptocurrency markets, Saxo Banks chief investment officer Steen Jakobsen said, calling the sell-off deeper and more widespread than in previous episodes.

INFLATION HEDGE?

Investors could also ditch bitcoin for gold, analysts at JPMorgan said, citing positioning data compiled on the basis of open interest in CME’s Bitcoin futures.

This shows the steepest and most sustained sell-off in bitcoin futures since last October, they told clients, adding that it indicated the continued pullback by institutional investors.

Selling crypto assets at a time of rising inflation fears is hurting the idea of ​​the asset class as an inflation hedge.

Instead, more traditional hedges have gained ground, with gold rising nearly 6% this month.

The recent sell-off of Bitcoin and other digital currencies raised the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies to $ 1.7 trillion, down from the record high of $ 2.5 trillion reached earlier this month. .