Here’s how stocks and crypto funds trade as the price of bitcoin plunges

Bitcoin was taking a beating on Wednesday, with the No.1 digital asset slipping 40% from its recent peak.
But the traditional assets linked to BTCUSD bitcoin,
and other crypto assets were taking him by the chin as well.
The innovators of the bit-to-bit ETF BITQ crypto industry,
which recently debuted, offering exposure to a basket of crypto-related assets, was trading nearly 10%, with Coinbase Global COIN,
representing one of its main titles.
The crypto platform Coinbase was trading almost 9% lower and has fallen more than 30% since its mid-April listing on the Nasdaq.
Lily: Crypto Platform Coinbase Launches Convertible Debt Deal, Shares Slip Below $ 250 Benchmark Price
A similar fund that owns some of the same companies as BITQ, the VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF DAPP,
was down more than 8%.
Meanwhile, the popular Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC,
was down 14.3% and a comparable Ethereum-focused trusted product, the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETHE,
fell almost 25%.
A number of companies that are part of the crypto infrastructure, including those that digitally mine bitcoin, have seen double-digit declines.
Shares of Riot Blockchain Inc. RIOT bitcoin miners,
were down almost 14%, Marathon Digital Holdings MARA,
was nearly 15% and Ebang International Holding EBON,
The s stock was down more than 10%.
Michael Novogratzs Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. GLXY,
trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, was down more than 8%.
Meanwhile, other companies with more tangential ties to crypto, who put it on their balance sheets or offer crypto products, were also under pressure.
Check:Bitcoin and Dogecoin lead to erasure of over half a trillion dollars on maniacal Monday for crypto
Tesla Inc. shares TSLA,
whose CEO Elon Musk has been a big supporter of crypto and who said the electric vehicle maker has invested some $ 1.5 billion in bitcoin, were down more than 4%. Square Payment Processor Inc. SQ,
was down 4%.
MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR,
which has been a big buyer of bitcoin, is down more than 10%, a day after CEO Michael Saylor announced that the company had spent $ 10.9 million to buy 229 bitcoins, at an average price of 43 $ 663 each.
Enterprise software and gaming Bitcoin, which said it uses bitcoin as its main cash asset, said it now owns 92,079 bitcoins, acquired for $ 2.25 billion at an average purchase price of 24. 450 dollars per bitcoin.
The drop in crypto assets also came amid a sharp drop in assets considered risky, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA,
the S&P 500 SPX index,
and the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP,
all trade at least 1% less on the day.
Some attributed a wider slide to cryptos to reports that China was cracking down on digital assets, even as the country tested a digital yuan.