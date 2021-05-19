Here’s how stocks and crypto funds trade as the price of bitcoin plunges





Bitcoin was taking a beating on Wednesday, with the No.1 digital asset slipping 40% from its recent peak. But the traditional assets linked to BTCUSD bitcoin,

-11.51%

and other crypto assets were taking him by the chin as well. The innovators of the bit-to-bit ETF BITQ crypto industry,

-7.72%

which recently debuted, offering exposure to a basket of crypto-related assets, was trading nearly 10%, with Coinbase Global COIN,

-7.29%

representing one of its main titles. The crypto platform Coinbase was trading almost 9% lower and has fallen more than 30% since its mid-April listing on the Nasdaq. Lily: Crypto Platform Coinbase Launches Convertible Debt Deal, Shares Slip Below $ 250 Benchmark Price A similar fund that owns some of the same companies as BITQ, the VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF DAPP,

-4.88% ,

was down more than 8%. Meanwhile, the popular Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC,

-5.44%

was down 14.3% and a comparable Ethereum-focused trusted product, the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETHE,

-15.72% ,

fell almost 25%. A number of companies that are part of the crypto infrastructure, including those that digitally mine bitcoin, have seen double-digit declines. Shares of Riot Blockchain Inc. RIOT bitcoin miners,

-10.72%

were down almost 14%, Marathon Digital Holdings MARA,

-10.94%

was nearly 15% and Ebang International Holding EBON,

-11.01%

The s stock was down more than 10%. Michael Novogratzs Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. GLXY,

-10.13% ,

trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, was down more than 8%. Meanwhile, other companies with more tangential ties to crypto, who put it on their balance sheets or offer crypto products, were also under pressure. Check:Bitcoin and Dogecoin lead to erasure of over half a trillion dollars on maniacal Monday for crypto Tesla Inc. shares TSLA,

-3.57% ,

whose CEO Elon Musk has been a big supporter of crypto and who said the electric vehicle maker has invested some $ 1.5 billion in bitcoin, were down more than 4%. Square Payment Processor Inc. SQ,

-2.69%

was down 4%. MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR,

-9.54% ,

which has been a big buyer of bitcoin, is down more than 10%, a day after CEO Michael Saylor announced that the company had spent $ 10.9 million to buy 229 bitcoins, at an average price of 43 $ 663 each. Enterprise software and gaming Bitcoin, which said it uses bitcoin as its main cash asset, said it now owns 92,079 bitcoins, acquired for $ 2.25 billion at an average purchase price of 24. 450 dollars per bitcoin. The drop in crypto assets also came amid a sharp drop in assets considered risky, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA,

-1.08% ,

the S&P 500 SPX index,

-0.93% ,

and the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP,

-0.77%

all trade at least 1% less on the day. Some attributed a wider slide to cryptos to reports that China was cracking down on digital assets, even as the country tested a digital yuan.

