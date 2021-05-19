Business
Fardis, CEO of IovanceBiotherapeutics, resigns following FDA setback for flagship drug Lifileucel
On the same day that IovanceBiotherapeutics revealed that it had received requests from the FDA for additional potency testing data requests for its lead candidate for life, its chief executive, MariaFardis, Ph.D., told the company that she would leave.
Iovance wrote in asecurities depositOn Wednesday Fardis, also chairman and director of Iovance, informed the company on Tuesday that she was stepping down to pursue other opportunities IovancesBoard will appoint general counsel Frederick G. Vogt, Ph.D., as chairman and chief of interim management and the search for a successor will begin immediately. Vogt joined Iovance in September 2016 after serving as an associate patent attorney at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, where he focused on life sciences.
Iovance is trading almost 37% lower today on news of yesterday’s setback for itslifileucel, a candidate to treat melanoma and cervical cancer. The shares were trading at $ 17.10 at about 1 p.m. ET.
Ahead of the announcement of Fardis’s departure, the late-stage biotech company said on Tuesday that the FDA had requested more assay data on liifileucel, a candidate for tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) treatment. meet with the FDA in the second half of this year. The setback pushes back the submission of the Iovancesbiologics (BLA) license application in the first half of 2022,the company said.
Iovance did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
This isn’t the first time the company’s BLA submission efforts have failed. In October, Iovance said he planned to submit the candidate in 2021 rather than 2020 following a meeting with the FDA in which the two parties disagreed on the activity dosages required in metastatic melanoma.
In Iovance’s announcement Tuesday, Fardissaid TIL is complex in nature and alignment with the FDA on potency testing is an important step towards BLA submission. She noted that the FDA has recognized the “unmet need for patients with metastatic melanoma who progress after anti-PD1.” therapy.
