Business
Squarespace shares are trading lower when they first hit the market
Square space Inc.s
SQSP -12.50%
Stocks debuted Wednesday below where they were valued in the company’s latest round of fundraising, as stocks fell more broadly.
Shares of the website development company started trading at $ 48 via direct listing, a method of going public that bypasses traditional initial public offerings. In a prospectus on the offer, the company said it raised around $ 300 million in March by selling shares in a private transaction for around $ 68.42 per share.
The opening price values Squarespace on the stock market at approximately $ 6.5 billion based on approximately 136 million shares outstanding. The stock was also just below the so-called benchmark price of $ 50 set Wednesday by the New York Stock Exchange as a trading guide.
US stocks traded lower on Wednesday, with the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average falling for the day, although losses were as bad as they were earlier in the session .
Squarespace is now trading at a much lower level than it sold shares just two months ago, but Anthony Casalena, founder and CEO, said he hadn’t tried to time the market and that the beginnings did not happen just one day.
The sentiment will change over time, Casalena said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. But we have these two unique traits of growth and profitability.
Squarespace provides services that enable businesses and consumers to build websites. It also sells digital commerce tools, including those intended to help users sell products and content online, and manage customer relationships through email campaigns and marketing tasks. The company owns Tock, a software system to manage reservations and related matters at restaurants and other hospitality businesses.
Last year, Squarespace generated $ 621.2 million in revenue, up from $ 484.8 million in 2019, according to the listing prospectus. Net income fell by about half to $ 30.6 million as the company spent more on related marketing and sales efforts, as well as research and development. Squarespace reported a loss attributable to common stock largely because it declared preferred shareholders dividends, according to its prospectus.
Subscriptions across the company’s offerings increased 23% to 3.7 million at the end of last year.
Investors were eager this year to buy stocks as private companies sold stocks. But demand has receded recently as inflation rallied and the stock market began to fall, with investors particularly shying away from tech and growth companies.
From 2021 to last Thursday, around $ 158 billion had been raised in the IPO market, approaching the $ 168 billion raised all last year, according to Dealogic. Companies ranging from dating app company Bumble Inc.
to the Coinbase Global cryptocurrency exchange Inc.
are made public this year.
Founded in 2003 by Mr. Casalena, Squarespace said in its prospectus that in the short to medium term it has a market of over $ 150 billion in which to grow. The company based this estimate in part on the number of small businesses and self-employed people around the world.
The company faces competition from various companies. To register domains for websites and host them, it is listed in the GoDaddy offering prospectus Inc.
as a competitor and declared Shopify Inc.
also provides e-commerce tools.
This year, Squarespace is forecasting at least $ 764 million in revenue. We expect to see continued momentum in business in the second quarter and for the rest of the year, CFO Marcela Martin said in a statement last week.
Write to Micah Maidenberg at [email protected] and Corrie Driebusch at [email protected]
