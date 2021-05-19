JetBlue launches flights to London this summer and fares are on sale now





It’s official: JetBlue will launch its first transatlantic routes this year, with new flights to London’s two busiest airports from New York this summer. The low-cost airline, known for its economy class and affordable business class cabin benefits, will launch its first UK service from New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport to London Heathrow on August 11; which will be followed by a second JFK route launch at London’s Gatwick Airport on September 29. The highly anticipated launch of the route comes at a time when transatlantic tourism is restarting, with COVID-19 restrictions starting to recede in Europe and the United States after more than a year of travel restrictions. The pandemic has opened the doors to London’s two busiest airports, and we look forward to offering customers low fares and excellent service at Heathrow and Gatwick, said Robin Hayes, CEO of JetBlue, in a declaration Wednesday. The initial schedule at Heathrow is possible due to temporary slot availability which opened in 2020, according to Hayes. We are continuing to work with slot coordinators and the US and UK governments to identify long-term pathways to continue serving Heathrow, he said. In addition, in the summer of 2022, the airline will launch another London service from Logan Airport in Boston. Fares for both routes are on sale starting today, with prices for round-trip tickets starting at $ 599 for economy seats and $ 1,979 in Mint, JetBlue’s beloved premium cabin. . JFK-LHR, the largest international air travel market from the United States, has long suffered from shockingly high fares for far too long, especially in high-end cabins, Hayes said. Were ready to change that with a price and experience that will impress even the most discerning transatlantic travelers. New flights to London will be operated daily and will feature brand new Airbus A321 long-haul aircraft, fitted with 24 completely redesigned Mint suites with fully closing doors, two of which are very large 22-room Mint Studio suites, 7 square feet that can accommodate two passengers at cruising altitude. Each suite also has reclining seats, made with memory foam from Tuft and needle and upholstered in butter-soft vegan leather, as well as a 17-inch entertainment screen. The revised Mint product also includes refreshed meals, drinks and in-flight amenities, including over-ear headphones from Master & Dynamics, sleep kits Tuft and needle, wellness kits Wanderfueland food and drink from Delicious Hospitality Group, founders of iconic New York restaurants like Charlie Bird and Legacy Records. The aircraft’s economy cabin will have 117 seats with signature JetBlue perks like free in-flight Wi-Fi and free entertainment in every seat, including live TV. Our low fares will disrupt the prices of major carriers and massive joint ventures, Hayes said of the route’s launch. The presence of JetBlues in this market will be immediately noticeable to customers. All products featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos