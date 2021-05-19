US STOCKS-Wall Street falls for third day on inflation nervousness and crypto crash





(For a live Reuters blog on the US, UK and EU stock markets, click LIVE / or type LIVE / in a news window.) * Crypto-related stocks take a hit as digital coins fall * Decrease in yield on 10-year US Treasury bills * Minutes of the April Fed meeting at 2 p.m. ET * Falling indices: Dow 1.22%, S&P 1.07%, Nasdaq 0.87% (add comment, details; update prices) By Medha Singh and Shashank Nayar May 19 (Reuters) – Major Wall Street indices fell for the third straight session on Wednesday, as a sharp drop in cryptocurrencies and inflation fears pushed investors away from riskier assets. Bitcoin and Ether were set to post their biggest one-day loss since March of last year, following China’s move to ban financial and payment institutions from providing services of cryptocurrency. Crypto-exchange operator Coinbase Global fell 5.6%, bitcoin bank Silvergate Capital Corp fell 3.0%, and miners Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital Holdings fell 7.5% and 9.0 respectively. %. Tesla Inc, which has invested in digital currency, fell 4.2%, while payment companies Mastercard, Square and PayPal that accept crypto payments fell between 0.6% and 3.2%. “Today everything will be devoted to the fall of cryptocurrencies and the crash has certainly had a ripple effect on the stock markets, which are already plagued by inflation worries,” said Dennis Dick, head of market structure, owner trader at Bright Trading LLC. in Las Vegas. “We have seen a flight to commodities and other asset classes of equities as investors seek to hide from inflationary effects, but now most assets are crowded and the Fed is handcuffed as more policy. strict would mean that most liquidity could disappear from the markets. “ Investors will also focus on the minutes of the Fed’s policy meeting in April, where it defended interest rates. The statement is due at 2 p.m. ET (6 p.m. GMT). Strong inflation readings and signs of labor shortages in recent weeks have fueled inflation fears and stirred stock markets despite assurances from Fed officials that the price hike would be temporary. The story continues All 11 major sectors of the S&P fell, with financials and materials leading the declines. The CBOE volatility index, a measure of investor anxiety, jumped 2.5 points to 23.82. Major Wall Street indices fell in a late-session selloff on Tuesday as weak housing starts data overshadowed better-than-expected earnings from Walmart and Home Depot. Stimulus checks helped U.S. home improvement chain Lowe’s Companies Inc report better-than-expected quarterly same-store sales growth and Target Corp saw an increase in sales. Lowe’s shares were down 2.3% and Target was up 4.7%. At 11:48 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 414.91 points, or 1.22%, to 33,645.75, the S&P 500 was down 44.22 points, or 1.07%, to 4,083.61, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 115.69 points, or 0.87%, to 13,187.95. The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell after peaking a week earlier in the session. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc rose 5.2% after reporting quarterly earnings and sales above analyst estimates. The declining issues outnumbered the proponents for a 4.21-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.84-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P Index recorded two new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 12 new highs and 35 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos