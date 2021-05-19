Business
Emerging BioSolutions Executives Got Bonuses Despite COVID-19 Vaccine Stumbles: Shots
Pool / Getty Images
As Emerging BioSolution’s Baltimore plant threw away unfinished COVID-19 vaccine doses and struggled to get past the Food and Drug Administration, the company gave at least $ 3 million in bonuses to a handful of executives, according to documents released Wednesday by a congressional subcommittee. .
the Special House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis grilled frames of Emergent, which won a $ 628 million contract with the federal government to increase the manufacturing capacity of the COVID-19 vaccine. The subcommittee released a wealth of documents ahead of the hearing that revealed more details on Emerg’s history of manufacturing difficulties, as well as 2020 executive pay.
The company received $ 27 million per month from the federal government, whether or not it produced a vaccine, according to the documents.
“Of the $ 628 million committed in which $ 271 million was sent, were we able to get a vaccine? Yes or no?” Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York, asked leaders.
“None of the vaccines that we have made have been made available to the United States,” responded Emerging CEO Robert Kramer.
Kramer’s 2020 bonus was worth more than $ 1.2 million, according to the recently released minutes of an Emerging compensation committee meeting on February 9. Several other executives each received hundreds of thousands of dollars in bonuses.
“I’m really asking my colleagues, we should at least write government procurement laws so that if you don’t produce the product you shouldn’t get paid,” Maloney said later in the hearing. “You certainly shouldn’t get a bonus. And you shouldn’t give a contract to a company that has no track record of doing the job.”
Emergent was put in the spotlight in March with a revelation that it had mixed ingredients from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with components from AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, forcing it to throw away unfinished doses earlier this year.
Although the FDA cleared the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use in February, Emergent has not been cleared to officially join its supply chain. As a result, nothing that the Emergent Baltimore plant produced turned into vaccines for the American public. Meanwhile, the supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccines has been low.
Although Emergent made batches of the vaccine that were uncontaminated, the FDA must give its blessing for the product to be vialed and distributed.
“We manufactured a significant number of doses,” Kramer told Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., Noting that Emergent only manufactures drug substances in bulk, not finished doses ready to be shipped and injected. “There are probably over 100 million doses of the J&J vaccine that we have manufactured that are currently being evaluated by the FDA for potential release.”
In June 2020, the same month Emergent wins Operation Warp Speed contract, the federal government has identified “significant risks” at the Emergent Baltimore plant relating to staffing and compliance.
“The staffing plans presented appear inadequate in relation to the level of concurrent activity required for the large-scale production of three programs,” reads a new document from Operation Warp Speed. “In addition, recent audits of the FDA and customers [sic] underlined the need for in-depth staff training and a strengthening of the quality function. “
Ten months later, the FDA found that staff training was still an issue.
An FDA inspection following Emergent’s Johnson & Johnson confusion revealed nine issues, including that “employees were not trained in the particular operation they were performing and / or [current Good Manufacturing Practices] “The inspectors also determined that Emergent had not properly investigated how the cross-contamination had occurred, and concluded that” there is no assurance that other batches were not subject to cross contamination. “
Pressed during the hearing as to how this turned out, Kramer wasn’t entirely sure.
“The cross-contamination occurred as a result of materials leaving the AstraZeneca suite after one production run and one production run,” he said. “And as he was coming out of our facilities, he came close to some media that were being prepared for the launch of a J&J race. We therefore do not know exactly how the virus from the AstraZeneca product was transferred to the media. But somehow it was. “
