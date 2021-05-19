BlockFi accidentally sends millions of users to Bitcoin

Some BlockFi users have received free Bitcoin by mistake. Now the crypto exchange wants to get it back.

A promotional giveaway has turned into an embarrassing and potentially costly blunder for BlockFi. The cryptocurrency exchange mistakenly deposited millions of dollars of Bitcoin into a small number of user accounts. He is currently trying to recover these funds.

This all stems from a business promotion that BlockFi ran from March 18 through March 31. Eligible users would receive a bonus on the crypto they traded during this period. Under the terms, users would receive their bonuses by May 31st. But due to a payment error, some of them got much bigger bonuses than expected.

BlockFi’s Accidental Bitcoin Payments

The problems started on May 14, when BlockFi tweeted that some attendees may be seeing inaccurate bonus payouts. Although he said the problem would be fixed shortly, that did not happen.

On May 17, BlockFi credited some of its users with Bitcoin that was not theirs and was not part of the promotion. Zac Prince, CEO of BlockFi, said in a tweet that the company has sent “a few hundred” total Bitcoins to less than 100 of its users.

Considering the price of the cryptocurrency, this is a significant amount. It is trading at around $ 38,000 at the time of writing, even with Bitcoin falling after a crackdown on Chinese banks. If BlockFi sent 300 Bitcoin, that’s $ 11.4 million at the current price.

While this isn’t good news for BlockFi, it won’t lead to bankruptcy either. To put it in perspective, BlockFi had $ 15 billion in assets under management in the first quarter of 2021. Prince made clear in his tweet that the amount at risk is a fraction of the Bitcoin it owns and its loss reserves, that are meant for situations like this. BlockFi could survive if it doesn’t get any Bitcoin back, but in all likelihood it won’t have this problem.

How BlockFi recovers its Bitcoin

Since Bitcoin transactions cannot be reversed, BlockFi contacted users who received an incorrect payment and asked them to return it.

Some users have already been able to withdraw the Bitcoin they received. For those who did, BlockFi sent emails threatening legal action if the crypto was not returned by a deadline. He also offered a reward of $ 500 for his return.

These threatening emails were not fully received. Some of the users who took out Bitcoin said they didn’t know what happened. And there have been users who have received these emails even though they have withdrawn their own assets, not BlockFi’s. The combination of the initial error and a lackluster response could lead some people to research other cryptocurrency exchanges.

There has been a bit of debate on Reddit and other sites as to whether BlockFi could legally recover its Bitcoin. Based on the terms of his account, the odds would be in BlockFi’s favor. These conditions prohibit users from withdrawing funds that they do not own and that have not purchased or transferred to their accounts.

It’s an interesting situation, however. Clients who receive erroneous deposits into their bank accounts or through their stock brokers cannot hold the funds. So far, there have been no similar cases with cryptocurrencies.

BlockFi is likely to recover all or most of the Bitcoin it accidentally sent to its users. The real issue is how this affects its reputation, as this is a high profile mistake for a major cryptocurrency exchange.