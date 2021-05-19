The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,417.03, down 90.02 points.) Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down 91 cents, or 1.94%, to $ 46.04 on 26.8 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Finances. Down 51 cents, or 2.01 percent, to $ 24.91 on 16.7 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Down 32 cents, or 3.23%, to $ 9.59 on 13.1 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down $ 1.64, or 3.92%, to $ 40.22 on 8.3 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down $ 1.09, or 3.79%, to $ 27.70 on 6.4 million shares. BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE). Telecommunications. Up to one cent, or 0.02 percent, to $ 59.44 on 6.3 million shares. Companies in the news: Canadian National Railway Company (TSX: CNR). Down $ 1.80 or 1.4% to $ 128.99. The Canadian National Railway Company says its drive to create a continental railroad with the US $ 33.6 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern is supported by Bill Gates and the Caisse de dépôt et placement from Qubec. CEO JJ Ruest said there was “great enthusiasm” for creating a railroad serving the United States, Mexico and Canada that was more competitive than trucking. He said most of its shareholders support the merger despite concerns raised by its fifth shareholder, Britain’s TCI Fund Management. He underlined the public support of Cascade Investment LLC, controlled by Gates, and the manager of the Quebec pension fund. Kim Thomassin, Caisse investment manager, said in a letter that she believes the transaction has the potential to “not only create jobs at a Montreal-based company, but also open up new markets for companies. Quebec exports and stimulate the economy. recovery as a whole. “ Cineplex Inc. (TSX: CGX). Up 42 cents or 3.2 percent to $ 13.58. Cineplex Inc. director calls on federal and provincial leaders to draft a better plan to support shackled film operators in Canada. While most cinemas nationwide are still closed under COVID-19 restrictions, Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob said it’s time for health officials across provinces to agree to be consistent and to move forward with the reopening of cinemas in the coming weeks. In an interview after the Cineplexs annual meeting, Jacob says COVID-19 safety regulations have varied wildly from province to province, with Quebec being well ahead, having most operating theaters and limits capacity of the auditorium much greater than what others should allow. Jacob also urges the federal government to show film exhibitors the kind of support it gives to other sectors of the arts and culture. In April’s budget, the federal government allocated $ 300 million over two years to a stimulus fund to rebuild the entertainment industry. None of that money was earmarked for exhibition chains or independent cinemas. CAE Inc. (TSX: CAE). Down 23 cents to $ 35.83. CAE Inc. said its fourth quarter profit was down from a year earlier, as its revenue also fell as it continued to feel the effects of COVID-19. Flight simulator maker and training company claims $ 19.8 million net profit attributable to shareholders for the quarter ended March 31, down from $ 78.4 million a year ago earlier. The results include restructuring charges of $ 58.6 million. The result was seven cents per diluted share, down from a profit of 29 cents per diluted share a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter totaled $ 894.3 million, down from $ 977.3 million in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, CAE says it earned $ 63.2 million or 22 cents per share for the quarter, down from adjusted earnings of $ 122.3 million or 46 cents per share a year earlier. CAE says its adjusted profit excluding COVID-19 government support programs for the quarter was $ 35.9 million or 12 cents per share, down from profit of $ 122.3 million or 46 cents per share Last year. For the full year, CAE lost $ 47.2 million on $ 2.98 billion in revenue, compared to a profit of $ 311.4 million on $ 3.62 billion in 2019. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 19, 2021. The Canadian Press







