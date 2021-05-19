Target and Cisco tell the story of 2 stock markets





The stock market was particularly volatile on Wednesday. After falling sharply following a cryptocurrency crash, stocks recovered most of their lost ground at the end of the day. the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^ DJI) failed to fully return to its starting point on Wednesday, but the Dow, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^ GSPC), and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^ IXIC) all of them have absorbed much of the red ink they spilled at the start. Investors are starting to realize that the stock market currently appears to be forked. It’s clear in how different stocks react to earnings results. Target (NYSE: TGT) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) the two released their latest financial reports on Wednesday, but their actions have moved in different directions. How the market behaved on Wednesday The main stock market indices fell on Wednesday. Market participants continue to fear inflationary pressures that could cause the Federal Reserve to abandon its accommodative monetary policy. Index Percent change Point change Dow (0.48%) (165) S&P 500 (0.29%) (12) Nasdaq Composite (0.03%) (4) Retailers hit the target Target shares ended the day up 6%. The big box retailer released its first quarter financial results Wednesday morning, and shareholders generally liked what they saw. Target’s numbers were exceptional. Comparable sales for the first quarter jumped 22.9%, doubling their growth from a year ago. In-store comps increased 18%, while digital comps climbed 50%. Target reported that usage of its same-day services, which include both same-day delivery from Shipt and various pickup and order pickup options, was 90% higher than a previous year. year. Adjusted earnings of $ 3.69 per share were more than six-fold year over year. Additionally, Target felt comfortable enough with the future to release forecasts for the full year. The retail giant expects companies to see mid-to-high single-digit growth in the second quarter, with single-digit percentage growth in the third and fourth quarters of 2021 as well. While Target is realistic that it will not be able to match the exceptional second quarter operating margin levels in 2020, it expects to exceed the year 2020 rate by the end of the year. Target’s stock has quadrupled since mid-2017 and hit all-time highs on Wednesday. Yet with an economic recovery looming, things arguably have never looked better for the retailer. Cisco loses ground after hours Cisco Systems shares fell about 1% in Wednesday’s regular trading session. However, the stock fell 7% as of 5 p.m. EDT after the tech giant released fiscal third quarter results that disappointed many investors. Cisco’s numbers were solid but lacked flair. Incomes were 7% higher than levels a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $ 0.83 per share, up 5% year over year. However, this year’s period had an extra week, and without this positive impact, revenues would have been flat or slightly down, and earnings growth would have been negative. Cisco’s fiscal fourth quarter outlook didn’t spice things up much. The tech company expects revenue growth of 6% to 8% in the next quarter. Profits of $ 0.81 to $ 0.83 per share on an adjusted basis are very much in line with what Cisco has seen recently. Cisco has come a long way since the tech boom of the late 1990s. However, as investors expect much more from tech stocks in today’s market, the networking specialist will have to work even harder to regain its former glory.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







