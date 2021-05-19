Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Announces Separate Trading of Its Class A Common Shares and Warrants | Business





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – May 19, 2021 – Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (the Company) today announced that effective May 20, 2021, holders of the 27,600,000 units sold as part of the Company’s initial public offering may elect to trade the shares separately. ordinary Class A of the Company and the warrants included in the units. The Class A common shares and the separate warrants will be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq) under the symbols ATVC and ATVCW, respectively. No split warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be traded. Non-segregated units will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol ATVCU. Unitholders should instruct their brokers to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the transfer agent of the Company, in order to separate the units into Class A common shares and warrants. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I is a blank check company, also known as SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or consolidation of ‘similar companies with one or more companies. The units were initially offered by the company as part of a subscribed offering. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as the sole bookkeeper for the offering. A registration statement relating to these securities was filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 4, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy , nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to the registration or qualification under securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the registration statement and the offering prospectus filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005868/en/ CONTACT: Media and investors FTI Council Colleen Hsia / Katie Killip [email protected] KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCING OF PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOURCE: Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 05/19/2021 4:05 PM / DISC: 05/19/2021 4:07 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005868/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos