Five lessons from what looked like the longest tax season ever

Tax day was Monday for most taxpayers, remember some taxpayers applied or were eligible extensions. It marked the end of a difficult season for both taxpayers and tax professionals. Here is some of what we learned.

1. The only thing we can count on is change.

It’s not just you: even the IRS has called the last year an unpredictable year with many changes and challenges. As a result, the tax filing period, which usually begins in January, did not open until mid-February. At the time, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said it would be a fairly typical tax season, with the deadline for filing tax returns remaining April 15, 2021.

That changed in March when the tax filing deadline was officially extended to May 17, 2021. It almost looked like 2020, with one exception: the deferral of filing and paying taxes did not apply to estimated tax payments. These were still due on April 15, 2021.

The constantly changing tax landscape was confusing and reminded us of the importance of staying up to date.

2. Taxes can be complicated.

A late push for another stimulus package in December created another layer of confusion for taxpayers. With questions swirling stimulus controls and unemployment benefits, it’s no surprise that taxpayers are increasingly turning to tax professionals for the answers. Tax returns filed online, which represented 94% of all tax returns received so far this production season, reflected a 10.6% increase in professionally prepared returns. In contrast, self-prepared yields declined 5.6%.

If you haven’t hired a tax professional in 2021, but wish you had, you can relieve your stress by looking for someone now. Ask for references and find someone you trust. Most importantly, follow up well in advance so you don’t get caught off guard next year Tax Day 2022 is only 331 days away.

3. Mistakes happen.

2021 could well be the year of amended tax return. With the stimulus checks and tax credits tied to Covid-19 relief dependent on filing status and income, taxpayers have learned that early filing isn’t always the best option. Taxpayers who have filed a valid tax return but realized they made a mistake may be required to file an amended tax return and not a second tax return.

And taxpayers who missed the tax day deadline shouldn’t panic. It might be tempting to fix this problem later, but don’t put it back – fix it now. The IRS can reduce penalties, including for reasonable cause. If you are filing a return late and believe you have reasonable grounds, you can request a reduction using Form 843, Request for Refund and Request for Reduction. And if this is your first mistake, the IRS can also provide administrative relief under its first-time penalty reduction policy.

4. Patience is a virtue.

I am well aware of the irony of what I am saying. My favorite button on my stove is the power button because it boils water faster. I move quickly through the ads to get to the good stuff. And if there’s any peach cobbler on the menu, I’ll order it early and eat it first. I hate waiting.

But even I know I can’t get the IRS to move any faster. And this year was a major point of frustration for many taxpayers. The IRS was slow to release guidance on tax issues related to the stimulus measures. Many taxpayers are still waiting for their economic impact payments, called EIPS, or stimulus checks. And according to the National Taxpayer Advocate, the IRS holds more than 30 million returns for manual processing, including 15.8 million 2019 and 2020 paper returns, which means deferred refunds.

Calling the IRS won’t speed anything up. Earlier this month, the IRS reported that only 7% of taxpayer calls to the 1,040 lines reached a real person. At the lowest point, that number fell to 2% or one in 50 of the roughly 70 million calls from taxpayers to the IRS. The worst part? Even if you are successful, the IRS probably won’t be able to explain the delays in processing and reimbursing.

The only thing taxpayers and tax professionals can do at this point is to wait. This is true even if it seems totally unsatisfactory.

5. Were all together.

On Tuesday, May 18, many tax professionals woke up with a direct message on Twitter. Isai B. Cortez, a tax attorney from California, had posted a screenshot of a Starbucks gift card with the message Café on me today.

I contacted Isai to ask if he had a comment on his act of kindness. He wrote:

Our #taxtwitter community has been through a difficult season. Helping our clients, dealing with the constantly changing rules of our country’s tax system and just the stress of doing so during a global crisis. It was the least I could do to say a job well done to a community which in turn supported me.

Like your birthday, Tax Day only takes place once a year and carries so much luggage. But now that it’s over, you can take a deep breath and promise not to talk or think a bit about taxation. Or, at least until next week.