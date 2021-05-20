Emerging BioSolutions Executives Insisted on Vaccine Issues During Congressional Hearing

Faced with a sprawling congressional investigation and deep scrutiny of its handling of a contract to help develop coronavirus vaccines, an executive at struggling biotech company Emergent BioSolutions told lawmakers on Wednesday he hoped to resume vaccine production “in the next few days”, pending FDA approval.

The optimistic outlook presented to lawmakers at Wednesday’s Congressional hearing by Robert Kramer, CEO of the Maryland-based company, contrasted starkly with the unfortunate criticism leveled by Congressional Democrats who argued for the federal government to cut government policies. links with the company.

“Why would we continue to deal with a company that has violated the contract in so many ways?” asked Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif. “They should try to prevent themselves from being prosecuted or jailed for what they have done.”

Emergent highlighted its long-standing work with federal leaders of all political stripes and underlined the urgency of the pandemic backdrop – that “the rapid ramp-up of manufacturing has never been done before in the history of the planet, “said a spokesperson. previously told ABC News.

The House special committee on the coronavirus launched an investigation into Emergent last month after the company recognized what FDA investigators called “serious flaws” in the manufacture of Emergent that led to the compromise. and the elimination of 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine ingredients. due to cross contamination.

The Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine relies on an essential viral vector component manufactured by Emergent and other international facilities. Emergent is one of the few facilities in the US capable of producing this crucial ingredient and is the primary US supplier to Johnson & Johnson’s US production line. Emergent was expected to deliver millions of doses of this key ingredient – but currently none of them can leave the company’s Baltimore-area plant as production is halted due to cross-contamination concerns.

The chairman of the subcommittee, Rep. Jim Clyburn, DS.C., urged Kramer on quality control at Emerging facilities, which ABC News Previously reported has been regularly reported by FDA investigators. Clyburn also urged executives on their plan to address specific issues reported at their Bayview, Baltimore-area plant.

“There were a number of steps we suggested we take before resuming production,” Kramer replied. “We have made significant progress on all of these commitments. We are close to completing them, and I think we will be able to resume production in a few days.”

Ahead of Wednesday’s hearing, which brought together Kramer and Emerging Founder Fuad El-Hibri, the committee released preliminary findings from its investigation, which included a close examination of the company’s ties to the Trump administration and bonuses paid to executives, as well as to the chain. quality control issues found at the company’s Baltimore area plant that have led to the company’s current problems.

“Committees’ investigation raises troubling new questions about the lucrative contract Emerging received under the Trump administration, the company’s inability to resolve the manufacturing issues that led to the destruction of millions of doses of the vaccine desperately needed anti-coronavirus, and large bonuses paid to top executives despite this failures, ”according to a staff memo distributed ahead of the hearing.

However, the recent cross-contamination at the Baltimore plant is not the first time Emerg has had to answer questions about its quality control.

ABC News has previously reported on the company’s long standing quality control issues in several emerging sites, detailed in federal inspection reports over more than a decade, including leaks and cracks in critical equipment, mold, peeling paint, stained ceiling tiles, inadequate training staff and IT infrastructure vulnerable to data compromise, which was observed by on-site investigators and flagged for immediate repair.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Representative Carolyn Maloney, DN.Y., asked Kramer about her share sales and their suspect timing in relation to the company’s vaccination problems. As ABC News previously reported, between Jan. 15 and Feb. 8, Kramer completed a series of stock trades that brought him in over $ 7.6 million, according to securities filings. The moves came just before revelations of the company’s problems, which quickly caused the value of the company’s shares to plummet.

“It makes me think you were more interested in making yourself rich than serving the public,” Maloney said.

Kramer responded that all of its stock sales “were made in accordance with a plan which was approved by the company and, most importantly, was put in place during a quiet period which was also approved by the company.”

A spokesperson for Emerg has previously said that Kramer’s transactions are slated for November, well in advance of their execution – a practice frequently used by business executives to avoid suspicion of inside information transactions, which is illegal. .

In a private report in June 2020, a federal government advisor to Operation Warp Speed ​​identified key “risks” in leveraging Emerging’s facility in Baltimore to manage the production of vaccine ingredients, affirming that Emergent “will have to strengthen the process of change control, systems auditing and quality monitoring”, which “would require significant resources and commitment”.

Despite the litany of quality control issues, Emergent won a $ 628 million contract from the Trump administration in June 2020 to build domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity, making it one of the most successful partners. of the federal government in the manufacture of vaccines in the United States.

Under the contract, Emergent billed the government $ 27 million per month in reservation fees to maintain its “availability” to make vaccine ingredients, according to documents released by the House committee. The government has paid $ 271 million for the contract so far, but has partially halted payments since learning of the contamination.

During the hearing, Representative Waters also referred to the involvement of Dr. Robert Kadlec, former senior adviser to President Trump at the time, in the award of the coronavirus vaccine contract to Emergent. Prior to joining the Trump administration, Kadlec accepted more than $ 360,000 in consulting fees from Emergent, according to documents released by the committee.

The committee’s note stated that Kadlec had personally vouched for Emergent and “requested in August 2020 that Emerg’s contract be given a ‘priority review’.” But on Wednesday, Kramer insisted he “was not aware that Dr Kadlec was directly involved in awarding this contract with Emergent.”