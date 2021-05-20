Craft Beer #MeToo moment hits Humble Sea, Modern Times, Original Pattern, and more Bay Area brews

Allegations of sexual, racial and other misconduct posted on Instagram rocked the U.S. craft beer industry this week, prompting resignations, layoffs and pledges of change at Bay Area beer companies.

The CEO and founder of San Diego-based Modern Times Beer, which has a lounge in Oakland, resigned Tuesday evening. The original Oakland brew ad he had fired an assistant brewer who was accused of misconduct. The owner of Beer Baron, a local bar chain, mentionned he had severed ties with an entrepreneur who admitted to behaving inappropriately.

Humble Sea in Santa Cruz, which will open a teahouse in Pacifica this summer, has responded to allegations against a former employee. Frank Scott Krueger, co-founder of the brewery, has confirmed that a brewer at his company has been fired in the past after being arrested for assaulting another employee. He was “surprised to see us thrown in the same category with some of the other allegations,” he said, but said the company was responding by implementing changes, including updating its employee handbook. and strengthening the existing complaints system.

This week’s fallout came after a series of Instagram stories posted by Brienne Allan (@ratmagnet), who works at Notch Brewing in Massachusetts. On May 11, Allan asked his followers a question, asking them about the sexist behavior they had encountered in the beer industry. So far, she has received over 800 responses. The allegations she reposted, many of which came from anonymous sources, involve breweries across the United States and around the world.

Already, the allegations have prompted several staff changes and public apologies from high profile players in the craft beer industry, such as Jean Broillet IV, founder of Tired Hands Brewing of Pennsylvania, who resigned day-to-day operations.

For many women in the industry, Instagram stories are familiar. Virginia Vaughn, a sales representative for Original Pattern, said she has experienced such incidents in breweries before. If anyone is really shocked at the accounts, she says, they haven’t paid attention.

“These events are overwhelming for women,” she said. “This is what is wrong with the brewing industry as a whole and it is time for that to change.”

Brian Feulner / Special for The Chronicle

As more breweries were named on Instagram, Vaughn and Christy Goedekke, Tasting Room Manager at Original Pattern, never thought their Oakland brewery would be one of them. They said they feel confident in their corporate culture, where there is a zero tolerance policy for inappropriate behavior and more than half of the tasting room employees are women. Yet someone has made an anonymous allegation against an Original Pattern brewer.

“I think for most people it was a giant shock,” Goedekke said. “Even though I have spent a lot of time and energy cultivating a safe space for women, I feel on the test myself. What did I not do well? My heart is broken.

Original Pattern CEO Max Silverstein told The Chronicle he had conducted an investigation, which ended on Wednesday and ended with the brewer in question being fired. He plans to call a meeting with all staff on Friday to discuss next steps. Some ideas that have already emerged include making sure that a woman is always part of the hiring process, requiring continuing education on sexual harassment, and creating an anonymous way for people to lodge complaints. staff, according to employees.

“I think it was a person… overall it doesn’t reflect at all what we do and how we do things,” said Silverstein. “It is clear that we can improve, because we have not heard of these allegations.”

Corey Bryce Welchel, the beer buyer who was an entrepreneur from Beer Baron, posted a declaration on his Instagram page acknowledging the “unacceptable behavior” he had been accused of. He apologized for “my behavior and the harm I have caused”. Welchel did not respond to a request for comment.

Jacob McKean, the founder and CEO of Modern Times, which opened his taproom in Oakland in late 2019, posted a blog post on the brewery’s website Tuesday night explaining his resignation, saying he was “sorry that anyone has ever been harassed in modern times.”

McKean also wrote that “we parted ways with an employee who was named in an online report last week,” citing him as an example of the action Modern Times plans to take in response to allegations of misconduct. in the future.

The blog post did not say if McKean’s involvement in Modern Times would change.

As a result of the allegations, Modern Times Oakland employees shut down the Uptown taproom and announced that they would not be pouring more beer until the company takes appropriate action to prevent further discrimination and harassment. Workers declined an interview with The Chronicle, but said they were having a meeting with modern day leaders on Thursday.

Humble Sea’s Krueger did not go into details of the incident that allegedly took place between two of his employees, citing their privacy rights. He said the incident “occurred several years ago between two employees outside of company property and time,” and said the employee who was allegedly abused had suffered as much time off as needed with guaranteed employment upon return.

Humble Sea management, said Krueger, is committed to fostering a more diverse workforce and said he felt “relieved that the toxic male culture that permeates the hospitality and hospitality industry. the brewery be called.

The divide in the craft beer industry follows a similar calculation in the restaurant world last year, when many faced anonymous charges of misconduct. Last summer’s Black Lives Matter movement prompted workers to challenge employers on social media. In some cases, they have gone on record with allegations of racial discrimination against Bay Area establishments like Boba Guys and Dandelion chocolate.

Although she found her own brewery in the midst of the saga, Original Pattern’s Vaughn said she was happy to see so many of these stories unfold.

“I think we all have to learn a lot,” she said. “I hope this horrible thing that has happened will turn us into a brewery at the forefront of equality.”

Esther Mobley and Janelle Bitker are editors of the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] @ janelle.bitker @ sfchronicle.com Twitter: @esther_mobley @janellebitker