Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Rights Offering for Common Shares Record Date and Summary of Terms





RYE, NY – (BUSINESS WIRE) – The board of directors of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE: GAB) (the Fund) has approved an offer of transferable rights which would allow common shareholders on the record date of the Funds to acquire additional shares of common stock (the offering). The Offer will be made only by means of a prospectus, and such announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities of the Fund. SUMMARY OF THE TERMS OF THE OFFER Each shareholder will receive one transferable right (the right) for each common share held on the registration date (June 2, 2021). Ten Rights plus $ 5.50 (the subscription price) will be required to purchase one additional share of common stock (the primary subscription). The purchase price will be payable in cash. Shareholders on the registration date who fully exercise their primary subscription rights will be eligible for an oversubscription privilege allowing them to subscribe, subject to certain limitations and a prorated allocation, for any additional shares of ordinary shares not purchased in accordance with the primary subscription. Rights acquired on the secondary market cannot participate in the over-subscription privilege. The rights are expected to trade when issued on the New York Stock Exchange on May 28, 2021, and the common shares of the Fund are expected to trade duty free on the New York Stock Exchange on June 1, 2021. The rights are expected to be traded duty free on the New York Stock Exchange on June 1, 2021. begin trading for normal settlement on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: GAB RT) on or around June 7, 2021. Offer expires at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 14, 2021, unless extended. The Fund expects to mail the subscription certificates evidencing the rights and a copy of the Offer prospectus to shareholders on the registration date beginning June 4, 2021. Financial advisers will likely send you notices shortly. after. Inquiries regarding the Offering should be directed to the Fund at 800-GABELLI or 914-921-5070. The Offer is being made in accordance with the actual prior registration statement of the Funds filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The ordinary shares issued as a result of the Offer will not be shares on the reference date for the quarterly distribution of the Funds due on June 23, 2021 and will not be entitled to receive such distribution. The proceeds can be used to redeem the outstanding preferred shares of the Funds. The information contained in this document is not complete and is subject to change. This document does not constitute an offer to sell these securities and does not solicit an offer to buy such securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. This document is not an offer, which can only be made by a final prospectus. Investors should carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. The base prospectus contains this information and additional information about the Fund and the prospectus supplement will contain this information as well as additional information about the investment, and should be read carefully before investing. For further information about the Offering or to obtain a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, where available, please contact the Fund at 800-GABELLI or 914-921-5070. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. is an undiversified closed-end management investment company with total net assets of $ 2.2 billion whose primary investment objective is long-term capital growth. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE: GBL). NYSE ATM



CUSIP 362397101

