Singapore Air, QantasDiverging Fortunes shows Covid disparities





(Bloomberg) – Qantas Airways Ltd. and Singapore Airlines Ltd. are traveling in opposite directions when it comes to the coronavirus crisis, the former emerging strongly thanks to its buoyant domestic market and the latter mired in problems with record losses as it can barely fly anywhere. While not out of the woods yet, Qantas said on Thursday that it expects road revenues in Australia to nearly double in the six months to June from the second half of the year. last year. The airline and its low-cost unit Jetstar have added 38 routes since July to meet the needs of people traveling in the predominantly Covid-free country, while international travel remains banned. Singapore Airlines does not have the luxury of a domestic market, let alone a giant market like Australia. Even a potential revenue slippage from a non-quarantine travel bubble deal with Hong Kong has disappeared now that the plan has again been shelved due to an increase in cases of the virus in Singapore. Singapore Airlines posted a record annual loss of S $ 4.3 billion ($ 3.2 billion) on Wednesday. Their differing fortunes reflect the state of the global aviation industry at large and the world at large. Airlines in places like the United States and China are rebounding despite limitations that still prevent international travel. Air China Ltd., for example, recently said its passenger traffic increased 218% in April from the previous year. Borders are locked down to many, but inside these countries people are trying to get back to a sense of normalcy – going to restaurants, sporting events and concerts. And fly. Virgin Australia said Thursday it would add new routes, frequencies and personnel. This from a company that went into administration a year ago under pressure from Covid. Singapore, on the other hand, is a relatively small island under a new round of social distancing measures that include limiting gatherings to just two people. Five of the seven so-called green lanes for business and official travel – in Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea – have been suspended, leaving only mainland China and Brunei. Singapore Airlines expects travel to pick up slowly in the coming months, but forecasts of passenger traffic reaching around 32% of pre-Covid levels by July are hardly optimistic. While domestic markets have recovered in some countries, international air travel remains severely constrained and its recovery path is still unclear, Singapore Airlines said in a statement Wednesday. Singapore Airlines shares still managed to gain 2.8% on Thursday, offsetting much of the 3.3% losses of the previous days. The stock has been on a roller coaster for the past few months, falling 16% from the April high, but still standing around 35% higher than a year ago. Qantas has grown 33% in the past 12 months. It jumped 5.1% on Thursday, its biggest intraday gain since February 25. The strong rebound in domestic travel is generating positive free cash flow for Qantas of around A $ 100 million ($ 77 million) per month, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Teo, who said the net debt of December carriers could fall below A $ 6.05 billion by June after peaking earlier. this year. Qantas is still forecasting a pre-tax loss of over A $ 2 billion for the 12 months through June, showing that even carriers emerging from the crisis are doing so with deep and lasting scars. We still have a long way to go in this recovery, but it looks like we are slowly starting to turn the corner, CEO Alan Joyce said in a statement on Thursday. The main driver is the rebound in domestic travel. 2021 Bloomberg LP







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos