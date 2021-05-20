Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. announces third share buyback program





RICHMOND, Ind., May 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBI) (the “Company”), the parent company of First Bank Richmond, today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has approved a third share buyback program under which the Company may buy back up to 1,263,841 shares or approximately 10% of its outstanding shares through open market purchases, privately traded transactions or otherwise in accordance with the Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The third share buyback program will begin at the end of the previous share buyback program, with shares to be purchased from time to time over a twelve month period, depending on market conditions. To date, the company has repurchased 423,944 of the 664,969 common shares of the company authorized for repurchase in accordance with its previously announced share repurchase program, with the remaining shares to be repurchased in the near future. The board also authorized management to enter into a trading plan with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. in accordance with rule 10b5-1 of the Stock Exchange Act, in order to facilitate the repurchases of its ordinary shares in accordance with the repurchase program. of shares mentioned above (the “Rule 10b5 -1 plan”). The Rule 10b5-1 regime allows the Company to redeem shares at times when it might otherwise be precluded from doing so by securities laws. or due to self-imposed blackout periods.Under the Rule10b5-1 plan, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. will have authority, subject to the prices, conditions and limitations set forth in the Rule10b5 plan -1, including compliance with Rule 10b-18 of the Stock Exchange Act, to buy back shares on behalf of the company. The actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the share repurchase program will depend on a number of factors, including the constraints specified in the 10b5-1 plan, price, general business and market conditions and alternative investment opportunities. The share buyback program does not oblige the Company to acquire a specific number of shares during any period and can be extended, prolonged, modified or discontinued at any time. About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc., headquartered at Richmond, Indiana, is the holding company of First Bank Richmond, a community-based financial institution providing traditional financial and trust services to its local communities through its eight locations in Richmond, Downtown, Cambridge City and Shelbyville, Indiana, its five locations in Sidney, Piqua and Troy, Ohio and its ready-to-use production office Columbus, Ohio. Forward-looking statements This press release includes certain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal securities laws, including information regarding the Company’s purchases of its common shares pursuant to any Rule 10b5- trading plan. 1 or otherwise. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including the underlying assumptions. The words or expressions “may”, “believe”, “will”, “will probably result”, “should”, “will continue”, “is planned”, “estimate”, “plan”, “plan”, “potential” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but the absence of such words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. By their nature, forward-looking information and statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and contingencies, including price and volume changes and the volatility of the Company’s common shares; adverse developments affecting one or both of the prices and exchanges of securities traded on a stock exchange, including securities listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market; and unforeseen or otherwise unforeseen or alternative requirements with respect to the capital investments of the Company. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information, including those contained in this report. SOURCE Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc.

