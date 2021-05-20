Bright Health Group files registration statement on Form S-1 for proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares





MINNEAPOLIS – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Bright Health Group today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) regarding a proposed initial public offering of its common shares . The number of shares to be offered and the price range of the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Bright Health Group intends to apply to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BHG”. JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and Barclays are acting as the principal book managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, Citigroup and Piper Sandler act as additional bookkeepers. Nomura and RBC Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the proposed offer. The proposed offer will only be made by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed initial public offering may be obtained from: JP Morgan Securities LLC, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone at collect: 1-212-834-4533, or by email at [email protected]; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, phone: 1-866-471-2526, fax: 212-902-9316 or email prospectus-ny @ ny. email .gs.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or Barclays Capital Inc., c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at [email protected] or by phone at 1-888-603-5847. A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities cannot be sold and offers to buy cannot be accepted until the time when the registration statement takes effect. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and does not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. before registration. or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. ABOUT THE BRIGHT HEALTH GROUP Bright Health Group is founded on the belief that by aligning the best local resources in healthcare delivery with the funding of care, we can drive a superior customer experience, optimize clinical outcomes, reduce systemic waste and reduce costs. . We are a healthcare company building a national, integrated healthcare system, in close partnership with our healthcare partners. Our differentiated approach is: Alignment-based, Consumer-centric and Technology-powered. We have two market-oriented businesses: NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Through NeueHealth, we provide high quality virtual and in-person clinical care to nearly 75,000 unique patients through our 61 affiliated primary care clinics at risk. Through Bright HealthCare, we bring Medicare products and commercial health plans to approximately 623,000 consumers in 14 states and 99 markets. We are improving health care. Together.

