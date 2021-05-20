$ 2.4 Billion Squarespace CEO After Web Company’s NYSE Debut

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) on May 19, 2021 to celebrate its direct listing. NYSE

By 2010, Anthony casalena was seven years old starting his start-up Squarespace, which he had grown from a dormitory project at the University of Maryland to a business with $ 10 million in revenue. When is it Getty Images approached him to see if he wanted to sell. Casalena considered the offer long and difficult, but he didn’t want to give up control. Instead, he chose to stay independent and bring in outside investors for the first time, which allowed him to speed up recruiting and product development and sell some of his stock as well. He didn’t know it at the time, but lifting a $ 38.5 million financing round, Casalena was making a billion dollar decision for himself and a very lucrative one for venture capitalists Index Ventures and Accel Partners. Squarespace, which sells tools to make it easier to build and publish websites, debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday with a market value of $ 6.6 billion. Casalena, the largest stakeholder in the company, owns shares worth $ 2.4 billion, while controlling holdings Index and Accel are valued at $ 944 million and $ 750 million, respectively. Because Squarespace went public through a direct listing rather than raising capital on an IPO, insiders can start selling immediately and don’t have to wait for the block to expire. Their issues listed above include some sales that they registered to negotiate immediately, including $ 6.2 million recorded by Casalena. “A direct listing is fine with us because Squarespace has been a profitable company for several years and we don’t need to fundraise in this event,” Casalena told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Wednesday. “Our thought was to continue with direct listing, to give people the ability to buy if they want to buy, to sell if they want to sell. The great thing about direct listing is that nobody gets hurt. unnecessary dilution today. “

Squarespace got off to a rough start, opening at $ 48, below its benchmark price of $ 50 on the NYSE. In March, the company raised a private round at $ 68.42 per share, valuing the company at 10 billion dollars. Stocks were broadly down on Wednesday, and cloud software stocks have significantly underperformed the market this year as investors shy away from risk. Yet at 38, Casalena is the latest tech entrepreneur to join the billionaire ranks as high-growth companies that have filled the IPO pipeline in recent years have hit the market with large valuations. The founders of Affirm, Roblox, Coinbase, Bumble, UiPath and AppLovin have all entered the three comma club this year. Squarespace competes directly with companies like Wix, Automattic’s WordPress, Square’s Weebly and Shopify. The company has 3.7 million subscribers. Last year’s revenue increased 28% to $ 621.1 million. Net income fell to $ 30.6 million, from $ 58.2 million a year earlier, as the company increased its sales and marketing spending by 40% “in light of trends in the accelerating the time and money consumers spend online during the COVID-19 pandemic, “Squarespace said in its prospectus.

From university to CEO

The story of Squarespace began in 2003 at a student apartment complex called Common South Campus in College Park, Maryland. While in school, Casalena was looking for a website that allowed easy online publishing, but found existing services such as Blogger to be insufficient. He coded his own and soon realized that someone wanted to pay him to use it. “The blog was the anchor, but it was always about doing more,” Casalena told the NPR. Podcast How I built this with Guy Raz, in 2019. Casalena eventually persuaded her father to give her $ 30,000 so he could buy a few servers and house them in a data center in New York City. After college, he traveled to Manhattan and took up residence in a no-elevator apartment on the fourth floor he found on Craigslist. Over the next few years, Squarespace grew steadily with a skeleton crew and little structure. In 2007 Casalena started trying to professionalize operations and even hired a more experienced executive as CEO. He realized that this approach was not going to work. “I’ve learned a lot of lessons the hard way, literally making, I think, just about any mistake you can make,” Casalena told Raz. “I didn’t know what I was getting myself into.” Meanwhile, Accel kept a close watch on Casalena. The company, which was best known for its early Facebook bets, had started looking for internet and software companies around the world that were gaining traction without venture capital funding. One day, the thought of Accel is gone, these founders may want to raise money to make an acquisition or seek funds to hire more expensive talent. “In these situations, we want to do our best to build a relationship and try to be there when maybe they change their thinking,” said Andrew Braccia, the Accel partner who ended up leading the company. Squarespace investment, in an interview. Accel used a similar approach to invest in Atlassian, an Australian software company whose products were popular with developers, and Qualtrics, a family-owned cloud software company in Utah. Atlassian now has a market cap of $ 54 billion and Qualtrics was acquired by SAP in 2018 for $ 8 billion, before transforming this year into a publicly traded company worth $ 17 billion.

Ten years ago, Accel’s growth investment strategy was just a thesis, but Braccia said it was now clear that “you can create venture-like returns from start-ups. at a later stage ”. Braccia, who is based in Silicon Valley, flew to meet Casalena in 2010. He and fellow Accel partner Ryan Sweeney had lunch with Squarespace founder in downtown Mercer Kitchen, then spent a few hours. at the Squarespace office, where Casalena walked them through her vision for the next iteration of the company’s publishing system. “I remember seeing Anthony discover the new version of his product,” said Braccia. “He was maniacally focused on the smallest details.”

A lucky rash

Around the same time, in July 2010, Index’s Dominique Vidal was in New York to meet with Casalena. It was introduced by Jonathan Klein, CEO of Getty at the time, and flew out of London to try to secure the deal. Vidal, who had also been friends with Braccia since his days working at Yahoo, found himself stranded in New York for much longer than expected due to the volcanic eruption in Iceland that spat ash across much of the country. Europe and disrupted international travel. Vidal was not available for an interview, but Nina Achadjian, another Index partner, relayed the story to CNBC on his behalf. “Dom’s flight was canceled and he spent time with Anthony a ton more,” Achadjian said. “The more time he spent with Anthony, the more blown away he was.” Casalena told Raz on his podcast that he wasn’t sure how Index and Accel heard that Getty had made an offer, but somehow they “got wind of it. “, did he declare. They had a counter-proposal for him. They said, “You don’t have to do that. You don’t have to sell everything if you want cash,” Casalena told Raz. “Why don’t you accept an investment from us? We will put money into society. You can sell some of your shares to us. You can continue to manage it. We’ll set up a board of directors, help you recruit executives and all that. I liked that. “ Vidal and Klein have joined the board with Braccia. Casalena has resumed his role as CEO. Squarespace then raised an additional $ 40 million in 2014 in a round led by General Atlantic, which is now the largest outside investor, with a stake of $ 1.3 billion. The company raised $ 200 million at a valuation of 1.7 billion dollars in 2017 and $ 300 million in March before direct listing.

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) on May 19, 2021 to celebrate its direct listing. NYSE