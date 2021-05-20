Dollar bounces as Fed minutes reignites growing nervousness

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar rebounded after three months against European currencies on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting revealed that it was more about cutting its bond purchases than investors ‘had planned.

FILE PHOTO: A US dollar bill is visible in front of the stock chart displayed in this illustration taken May 7, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration

In the Fed minutes, several policymakers said a discussion of reducing the pace of asset purchases would be appropriate at some point if the US economic recovery continues to gain momentum.

This surprised investors, given that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said right after that meeting last month that it was not yet time to start discussing a policy change.

The minutes contained wording that appears to seek to start the phase-down discussion earlier than expected, said Takafumi Yamawaki, head of fixed income research at JPMorgan.

If the next jobs data expected on June 3 is solid, markets will begin to prepare for the Fed to make specific mention of the cut at its next meeting in June.

The euro changed hands at $ 1.2174, flat on the day after slipping 0.4% in the previous session and after a three-month high of $ 1.2245.

The British pound slipped to $ 1.4104, down 0.1% so far on Thursday and even more above $ 1.42 earlier this week, while the Swiss franc fell to 0.90415 to the dollar as of Tuesday 0.89605, its highest in nearly three months.

The dollar rose to 109.15 yen after a one-week low of 108.575 yen hit on Wednesday.

The dollar index rebounded from Wednesday’s three-month low to 90.209.

The dollar has fallen in recent weeks, with key Fed officials repeatedly saying they are not ready to discuss reducing stimulus measures, believing spikes in inflation to be transient.

It should be noted that the FOMC minutes predate the latest CPI and payroll / earnings figures, so the fears of the FOMC minority have likely become a bit more acute since the meeting. April, said Tapas Strickland, director of economics, markets. at RBA in Sydney.

The Fed minutes lifted US bond yields a bit, with 10-year Treasuries yielding 1.671%, down from around 1.65% just before the minutes were released.

Yet yields have so far remained below their March highs, partly capped by doubts about how aggressively an accommodating Fed might move toward removing stimulus.

Towards the summer, the United States has budget problems and it is not clear how important the budget spending will be. It will be difficult for the Fed to take action without more clarity on fiscal policy, said Minori Uchida, chief currency analyst at MUFG Bank.

I think the dollar will gain from talking about tapering in the very short term, but I doubt it will last long, he added.

Cryptocurrencies were volatile after suffering one of their biggest losses on Wednesday following China’s decision to ban financial and payment institutions from providing digital currency services.

Bitcoin was last up 4.5% to $ 38,464, after falling to $ 30,066 on Wednesday, which was a whopping 54% drop from its all-time high just over a decade ago. ‘a month.

Ether was almost flat at $ 2,470 after plunging more than 10% to as low as $ 2,160 earlier. On Wednesday, it fell 22.8%, its biggest daily drop since March 2020.