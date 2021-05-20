Squarespace Stock has a muted start to trading. What investors need to know.

Text size





Squarespace started life as a public company on Wednesday, with shares dropping below its benchmark price of $ 50.

Squarespaces stock (ticker: SQSP) opened at $ 48, peaked at $ 50.02 and closed at $ 43.31, down 13.4%.

The muted performance of the direct listing comes after the New York Stock Exchange gave Squarespace a benchmark price of $ 50 on Tuesday night. At $ 43.31, Squarespace finished Wednesday with a market cap of nearly $ 5.9 billion. That’s lower than the $ 10 billion valuation the company acquired in its last funding round in March.

We are extremely happy and honored to start a new chapter in the life of Squarespace, said Marcela Martin, CFO of Squarespaces. Barrons. before the stock is opened.

Founded in 2003, Squarespace is a website building and payments company. Its platform is used by millions of customers in more than 180 companies, its prospectus says. Last week the company said so expected revenues of $ 186 million to $ 189 million for its second fiscal quarter and sales of $ 764 million to $ 776 million for its full 2021 fiscal year. In web creation, Squarespace competes withWix.com (WIX) and Squares (SQ) Weebly with Shopify (SHOP), which allows businesses to build online stores.

Squarespace considered all of its options, including a traditional initial public offering and a merger with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, when considering going public, Martin said. It chose a direct listing because it wanted to give access to liquidity to its employees and shareholders. Squarespace itself does not sell any of the 40.4 million shares that were recorded during the IPO. Instead, its shareholders are offering these shares. Squarespace will not receive any product from direct ads.

The company has been profitable since 2016, Martin said. We didn’t think we needed the money and that’s why we decided to go with a direct listing.

A direct roster will also allow Squarespace to expand the talent pool it can reach, she added. This will allow us to access the financial markets more easily.

CFO said she was very excited about the company Acquisition of Tock for $ 415 million, which provides online reservations, table management, rollover operations and events for more than 7,000 hotel operators. Squarespace will continue to seek acquisition opportunities, she said.

While Squarespace is profitable, the company reported a loss of $ 10.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The first quarter is affected by seasonality, Martin said. The seasonality of marketing is the one that has the most impact, she said.

Squarespace is the third company to go public via direct listing this year. Coinbase Global (COIN), the cryptocurrency exchange, used this technique to list its stocks in April. This followed Roblox (RBLX), the gaming platform, which debuted on the NYSE in March.

ZipRecruiter, the online job market, is expected to go public next week using a direct listing.

