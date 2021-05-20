Stateline’s travel and tourism industry appears to be returning to normal, it may take a while





ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) – As Illinois prepares to reopen its economy, state visitor offices are bracing for more activity and visitors as tourism rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to local officials, in 2019, tourists to the state spent nearly $ 43 billion, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those numbers would have been halved for 2020. But during the pandemic, l one of the safest ways to be with others was to be outdoors. Some companies, like Rocktown Adventures, exploded and nearly ran out of some supplies. The owners say they hope this trend continues. The kayaks flew off the shelves. The past few weeks have been the busiest we have ever been. The first feeling was to think how this was going to affect the economy. We’re selling wants, not needs and how the economy is going to affect the market you are looking for, if you will, says Kevin Versino. He’s not worried now. But as summer approaches, his business is one of many attractions joining forces to revive tourism in the Rockford area. The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau hosted the 2021 Illinois Convention Council Members and Visitors Meeting Monday through Wednesday at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Rockford Riverfront Hotel and Conference Center to discuss these efforts with rulers of states. John Groh, President and CEO of Rockfords Tourism Board, said: “It was a time where you know you were standing and passing, and we are looking for a time that feels like a recovery. This campaign is the first new tourism marketing campaign since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials say travel spending is down 43% and the campaign is highlighting not only our community as a travel destination, but sites statewide as well. Statewide, about 400,000 people were employed in the tourism and hospitality industry before the pandemic, according to Jayne DeLuce, chair of the Illinois Convention Council and Visitors Bureau. Jayne DeLuce from Visit Champaign County said, “People might think we are competitive in the fact that we want something for our own community. While that’s true, I want to see business in Champaign, John wants to see business in Rockford. We want to see him in Chicago. We want to see him in Shelbyville, wherever it is. We’ve actually been very cooperative in how we do this. Tourism is a chain reaction. Events and attractions attract customers who frequent area businesses and when businesses thrive, the whole community benefits. Versino says: We were thinking about the possibility of expanding the footprint in which people know us, thus increasing the number of visits to Rockford. Benefiting our business, also benefiting area businesses and helping to raise Rockford’s profile as an outdoor destination Groh and state officials say the outlook for sports tourism will be better than business travel and conventions returning to normal for a slower recovery. Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

