New Volkswagen ID.X Concept Hints at ID.3 Electric Hatchback





Volkswagen CEO Ralf Brandstatter has revealed a surprising new concept car called ID.X, which is our closest indication to date that the brand is considering a high-performance version of the ID.3 hatchback. Brandstatter claims that the Volkswagen ID.X is not a direct representation of an upcoming production vehicle, but that the German marque will pick up many ideas from the project, undertaken to prove the versatility of the MEB platform. In the handful of images that Brandstatter revealed, the ID.X clearly shows a lot sportier styling than the regular ID.3 sedan. A fluorescent green theme reinforces this, with new accents on the exterior, signature headlights, and interior trims all finished in bright color. Huge new bucket seats occupy the first row, complete with the ID.X badge, while the ID.X also rolls on huge new alloy wheels. Along with the visual changes, significant revisions were made to the battery and transmission system, taken from the new ID.4 GTX. The battery goes from 62 kWh to 82 kWh nominal (77 kWh usable), while the electric all-wheel drive system develops up to 329 hp – compared to 295 hp of the ID.4 GTX. Volkswagen did not go into details, but claims that a weight saving of around 200 kg has been achieved compared to other IDs. models. Volkswagen did not provide range figures since the car will not need to go through WLTP homologation, but Brandstatter hinted at the new level of performance; 0-62 mph is reached in 5.3 seconds, while the ID.X also has a drift mode feature, just like on the latest Golf R. Volkswagen bosses had previously hinted at Auto Express that the brand is actively considering a hot version of the ID.3, but for now, the only vehicle to launch under the brand’s new GTX umbrella for tall electric cars. performance was a performance version of the SUV ID.4. The ID.X concept doesn’t just hint at the potential for VW to offer a hot ID.3, however – it’s the first ID.3-based model to feature all-wheel drive, which the brand does has not yet released in production. versions of its electric family sedan. Discover the best electric SUVs to buy right now …

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos