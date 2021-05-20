Business
ByteDance founder to step down as CEO and hand over to college roommate
(Reuters) – Zhang Yiming will step down as chief executive of ByteDance, owner of TikTok, leaving the task of navigating a growing number of big tech regulations around the world to the college roommate, longtime colleague and current head of human resources, Liang Rubo.
In an employee note Thursday – first reported by Reuters and then disclosed by the company – Zhang said the change would allow me to have a greater impact on long-term initiatives.
He will rise to a key strategic position at the end of the year, ByteDance said in a statement.
Zhang, who did not speak about his role as chairman, called Liang an invaluable partner with strengths in management, organization and social commitment in the memo.
ByteDances’ biggest management upheaval since launching in 2012 comes less than a month after CFO Shouzi Chew became CEO of flagship short video app TikTok.
It also comes as Chinese regulators tighten oversight of the country’s biggest tech companies. In April, they slapped e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with a $ 2.8 billion fine for anti-competitive practices and last year suspended the IPO of fintech subsidiary Ant Groups.
Antitrust regulators also told Tencent Holdings Ltd they were preparing to fine the gaming giant up to $ 1.55 billion, Reuters reported last month.
Zhang, who turned ByteDance into a social media force, said in the memo that he is not a social person and lacks the skills of an ideal manager. He also accused the daily challenges of a CEO of being a barrier to research and innovation.
I’m more interested in analyzing organizational and market principles and exploiting those theories to further reduce managerial work, rather than managing people, wrote Zhang, 38.
Likewise, I am not very social, preferring solitary activities like being online, reading, listening to music and contemplating what is possible.
TRANSITION
Zhang owns 20% to 30% of ByteDance and owns more than 50% of the voting rights, people with knowledge of the matter previously told Reuters. ByteDance has not commented on the Zhangs stake.
Zhang in the memo said he will work with Liang over the next six months to ensure a smooth transition. He did not say whether he would give up his right to vote.
Based on the previous experience, it is likely that we could see a slowdown in investment in new companies, while they could pay more attention to old companies because the new management team needs a bit. time to adjust, said Shawn Yang, managing director of Blue Lotus Capital Advisors.
Liang, who is not a household name in China, studied and shared with Zhang at Nankai University in Tianjin, China. He also worked with Zhang on the real estate website 99fang.com before joining ByteDance. Liang on his LinkedIn profile here says he is a co-founder of ByteDance.
In an internal memo seen by Reuters, Liang said he was eager to continue working with his colleagues and that the new role presented a huge challenge and put a lot of pressure on him.
Initial Public Offering
ByteDance, which employs more than 100,000 people worldwide, was preparing for a much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) this year, but halted plans in April.
I think it’s possible that Zhang might be worried that after the IPO he would see his wealth skyrocket and get a lot of media attention. It is difficult to be rich in China. You don’t get as much recognition, said Li Chengdong, Beijing-based technology analyst.
Zhang is the latest in a small group of founders of Chinese tech companies to step away from day-to-day management.
Colin Huang, founder of e-commerce company Pinduoduo Inc, stepped down as chief executive officer in 2020 and chairman in March. The 41-year-old, who owns around 30% of Pinduoduo, will also give up his super voting rights.
Nine-year-old ByteDances already had a big organizational upheaval last year, when Zhang appointed chairman Zhang Lidong and general manager Kelly Zhang to ByteDances China Business.
ByteDances TikTok has sought to distance itself from Beijing after the United States raised national security concerns over the security of personal data it processes.
The administration of former US President Donald Trumps sought to force ByteDance to cede control of the application. A US plan to sell TikToks’ US operations to a consortium that included Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc, however, was halted after ByteDance launched successful court challenges.
Reporting by Echo Wang in New York and Yingzhi Yang in Beijing; Pei Li’s Additional Reports; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Sayantani Ghosh and Christopher Cushing
