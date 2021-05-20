Bitcoin price stabilizes after Wednesday’s drop





The price of Bitcoin stabilized on Thursday, oscillating between gains and losses. Cryptocurrency traders were licking their wounds after an extremely volatile day, suffering one of their biggest losses on Wednesday following China’s decision to ban financial and payment institutions from providing digital currency services . GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE Early Thursday, Bitcoin flirted with the $ 40,000 level, trading down 0.76% to $ 39,792 per Bitcoin, according to Coindesk. It fell as low as $ 30,066 on Wednesday. This is a decrease of 54% from its record a month ago. Rival Ether was down more than 8% to $ 2,679 after falling 22.8%. Dogecoin fell more than 12% to $ 0.36. BITCOIN: WHAT HAPPENED AND WHAT IS TO COME The drastic drop in cryptocurrencies began last week when Tesla announced that it would not accept digital currency as a form of payment for cars, a reversal from a previous announcement. The reason given was the potential environmental damage that could result from Bitcoin mining. Earlier this week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk clarified that the company had not sold any Bitcoin. BARSTOOL’S PORTNOY SAYS HE “ WANTS ” TO BE ABLE TO MANIPULATE THE CRYPTO MARKET LIKE ELON MUSK Wednesday, the founder and CEO of Barstool Sports David Portnoy told Fox Business’ “ Varney & Co. “that he” wishes “to be able to manipulate the cryptocurrency walked like Musk. “I wish I could have done it to the extent that Elon does,” Portnoy told host Stuart Varney. “He [Musk] comes and goes. I don’t do that, “said Portnoy.” I wish I had his power. ” CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS Wednesday’s slide reportedly forced some investors to close leveraged positions in cryptocurrency derivatives. This caused prices to fall further, traders told Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos