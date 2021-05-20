Battle lines drawn in the US debate on inflation risks | Voice of America

In the week after the US Department of Labor announced a surprisingly high inflation rate for April, Federal Reserve and Treasury Department officials fought to avoid fears of a hike. prices do not infect financial markets. It’s a fight they seem to be losing.

Stock markets fell on Wednesday as the U.S. financial press was full of comparisons of the current economic situation in the late 1960s, when an overheated U.S. economy ushered in a decade of painful price hikes from the early 1970s.

The consequences of a repeat of the 1970s would not be confined to the United States. To fight inflation, the Fed would tighten the money supply by reducing asset purchases and raising interest rates. This could be bad news for some developing countries as it would attract investment capital to the United States. But for countries that export to the United States, it would be good news if a stronger dollar would make imports cheaper and more attractive to American consumers.



Harsh criticism of the Fed

Figures outside of government, including former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, criticized the Fed for days over central banks’ promises to keep interest rates low for the foreseeable future and to tolerate what Fed policymakers say is a temporary increase in inflation. the US economy resumes its course after the pandemic recession.

At the heart of the argument is a battle over which risk is greater: slowing the economic recovery too soon and leaving some Americans behind, or waiting too long to jump into a booming economy and suffer from a inflation which may be difficult or impossible to control.

When the Fed released the minutes of its April Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday afternoon, central bank watchers reading the tea leaves found a small indication that the FOMC is at less aware that a tightening of monetary policy may be necessary in the non-too much. -far future.

A number of participants suggested that if the economy continues to move rapidly towards the Committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in future meetings to start discussing a plan to adjust the pace of asset purchases. , according to the minutes.

Fight the last wars

Both sides in the argument for the direction of the economy can both cite historical evidence to support their arguments.

I like to say that everyone in this game is fighting the last war, but they are all fighting different last wars, said David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution in Washington.



The Federal Reserve arrives at the present moment after a decade in which inflation has barely budged, whether the economy is booming or in recession. And with millions of Americans still unemployed, the central bank is reluctant to put the brakes on the economy in the name of protecting it from danger that has not risen to any significant degree in years.

The Fed is trying to assure people that they are not going to prematurely raise interest rates and halt the recovery before they get to full employment, Wessel said. They say we’re basically willing to take a risk here, that we’ll get a little more inflation than we want in order to get a little more jobs.

A more traditional view of inflation

Fed critics like Summers take a more traditional view of the threat of price inflation, noting that in the past, once inflation started, it was historically very difficult for policymakers to contain it without resorting to it. to what amounts to recession.

“Larry Summers says, I’m looking at the story. And I think the relevant period of history is not what we were seeing right before the pandemic. It’s episodes like the late 60s and early years. 70s, when we were content to run the economy too, hot and made inflation out of control, Wessel said.



Inflation averaged 7.1% per year in the 1970s, but soared to double digits in 1974 and 1979. Americans living on fixed incomes, such as retirees with pensions, have seen their power purchase prices decline as the prices of everything from food to fuel to rent have gone up. expensive. Between 1970 and 1980, the median price of a home in the United States nearly tripled.

Summers brought his criticisms directly to the Federal Reserve system itself this week. In remarks Tuesday at an event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Summers warned that the federal government’s suggestion to put interest rate hikes on hold indefinitely creates a dangerous complacency that ignores what he thinks are the most serious risks.

The main risks today are overheating, asset price inflation and the resulting excessive financial leverage and resulting financial instability, he said. Not a slowdown in the economy, excessive unemployment and excessive stagnation.

Avoid self-fulfilling prophecy

When central bankers discuss inflation, they often speak not of inflation itself, but of inflation expectations. This is because the beliefs of businesses and consumers about what inflation will look like in the future often fuel real inflation. A business that expects costs to increase will raise prices preemptively, contributing to the very inflation that worries them.

Kenneth N. Kuttner, professor of economics at Williams College in Massachusetts and former assistant vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said one of the reasons the Fed seems less concerned than Summers is that the central bank seems to believe it has anchored market expectations.

For some time now, the central bank has said it will use the tools at its disposal to keep inflation in the 2% per year range.

They believe they have gained credibility for this goal over the years, Kuttner told VOA.

According to them, if inflation rises above that for a little while, people’s expectations won’t rise much, he said, and you won’t get the same kind of inflationary spiral you did in the 1970s, when inflation expectations were not anchored. , and people didn’t believe the Fed was going to bring inflation down to a particular target.