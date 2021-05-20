Carpool drivers seek the power to unionize

In the summer of 2018, when Felipe V. Martinez used to drop Uber customers off at the Boston Logan Airport lot, he had warm encounters with a group of drivers who shared his frustration with the Uber and Lyfts rate cuts.

Uber says they cut prices seasonally to entice customers to use the service, but many drivers say they lose money when Uber cuts prices for customers.

To set up a meeting to discuss the consequences of the rate cuts and unsanitary working conditions, Martinez began handing out flyers in the airport parking lot. To his surprise, many pilots saw the flyers and contacted him to join the meeting.

We met at Fresh Pond in Cambridge to discuss [the consequences] rate cuts and how to deal with them, Martinez said. It was so inspiring. About a hundred pilots came to the meeting to fight for our base [drivers] rights.

This meeting culminated in the drafting of a bill of rights, calling for the unionization of drivers, improved pay and better protections, which ultimately evolved into the Boston Independent Drivers Guild.

Finally, in April, the Boston Drivers Guild tabled legislation establishing a carpool driver’s bill of rights, a petition for collective bargaining rights, coverage of work-related expenses, paid sick leave and equal overtime. to regular employees of Massachusetts.

The bill was introduced to take action against the Uber and Lyft Bill, which fails to provide drivers with sufficient compensation or protections because it designates them as independent contractors.

However, the Boston Drivers Guild is still looking for lawmakers to sponsor their own bill.

Henry De Groot, a Boston-based driver and board member of the Boston Drivers Guild, said he believes every driver should be able to live and work with dignity.

You wake up one day and you go to drive and he says, to sign up you have to agree to this 30 page contract and most of the drivers [skip reading] the whole contract, said De Groot. And in this contract, there is the rate reduction.

Uber and Lyft drivers, most often unknowingly, subscribe to the Hidden Arbitration Agreement, which is included in the 30-page contract to register for the job, said labor lawyer Shannon Liss -Riordan, who is trying to get compensation for driving. stock companies for drivers who have suffered from rate cuts.

These companies frequently update the contract, which drivers are forced to accept in order to continue working, said Liss-Riordan.

One of the reasons that companies like Uber and Lyft are able to continue lowering driver fares, according to supporters like De Groot, is that carpool drivers are misclassified as independent contractors, for which he there is no floor rate or minimum wage.

De Groot said drivers need 46 cents per minute and $ 1.33 per mile to earn minimum wage and pay their expenses. Currently, they are paid 28 cents per minute and 66 cents per mile on average. Drivers work over 40 and up to 80 hours a week to bring food to their tables, De Groot said.

Full-time employees have a guaranteed minimum wage, a paycheck every week, an hour and a half when they work more than 40 hours a week and earn sick leave. Independent contractors do not guarantee these protections.

It really hit drivers especially hard when companies cut fares, Liss-Riordan said. But the real fault for drivers is that these companies completely ignore their responsibilities under our labor laws.

However, many drivers do not want to talk about the problems they are having for fear of retaliation.

When we tabled our bill, 43 out of 50 people did not want to share their names, Martinez said.

Right now, the Boston Drivers Guild’s biggest fear, independently funded by the drivers themselves, is that Uber and Lyft will spend millions of dollars to foot the bill.

In 2019, a collection of ridesharing companies spent a total of $ 200 million in California to support Prop 22, a voting measure aimed at turning drivers into independent contractors and preventing their reclassification as employees. Their campaign message was based on limited survey data indicating that most drivers want to remain independent contractors.

These companies are selling this lie to gain support to keep drivers as independent contractors, Liss-Riordan said.

Uber and Lyft, she said, have spread a myth that the only way drivers have flexibility is to be an independent contractor.

It’s really scary that they are going to try this Prop 22 program [in Massachusetts] so they can continue to profit from the overuse of drivers, Liss-Riordan said. According to Liss-Riordan, if the program is implemented, workers will have no protection.

As lawyers battle the Prop 22 clone of ride-hailing companies, Boston Drivers Guild seeks support from lawmakers for their own bill and seek grants to keep the organization afloat. In doing so, they face a myriad of challenges, including the fact that they cannot form a union.

For the Boston Drivers Guild to form a union and successfully obtain grants, it must be recognized as an employee.

We’re trying to apply for grants, but again we’re a driver-run organization. Drivers barely graduating from high school trying to help other drivers, Martinez said.

Despite the struggles, they managed to make significant progress in their struggle. At the start of the pandemic, the Guild held a rally at the State House and spoke with Attorney General Maura Healey, explaining that drivers are not getting any employment benefits regardless of the public health crisis. .

Two months later, Healey sued Uber and Lyft for misclassifying their drivers as independent contractors instead of employees under the 2004 Massachusetts Wages and Hours Act.

On March 25, Suffolk Superior Court Judge Kenneth W. Salinger dismissed Uber and Lyfts’ motion to dismiss the lawsuit on the grounds that Uber and Lyft drivers are employees under the Massachusetts wages and hours laws.

Healey released a statement in response to the ruling The court clearly rejected Uber and Lyfts’ latest attempt to deprive their drivers of basic protections that help them earn a living wage, including minimum wage, overtime and sick leave earned.

We are the engines, we have to be part of the equation. [The ride-share] companies don’t speak for us, Martinez said.

The main goal of the Boston Drivers Guild is to form a union, fight for their rights and give a voice to drivers, especially those who are afraid to speak up for themselves.

I won’t give up until the drivers are unionized. I won’t give up until the drivers have their voice. I won’t give up until [drivers have their] just tell the State House in public opinion, Martinez said. We know money makes things happen, but we have a very broad voice and that’s important.

This article originally appeared in The Scope, a publication of the Northeastern University School of Journalism.